The Punchline Result – Guilty Or Not Guilty In Gotham? (Spoilers)

The Joker comic book has been running the Trial Of Punchline by Sam Johns and Belen Ortega in its back-up strip, the character introduced by James Tynion IV in his Batman run, as the Joker's new girlfriend. Since the events of the Joker War, and the capture of Punchline by authorities, the series has been running a story about her attempts to use social media and the public court to change the narrative, all the time while her life story has played out to the reader, as a truly evil and manipulative villain. A psychopathic murderer, inspired by The Joker, and with her own desires to cause pain and suffering, while getting away with it. Spoilers going forward of course.

So how do the courts of Gotham react to such a blatant attempt to sway the jury and the public? Well, this is Gotham after all…

So what scope now for a psychopathic murdering maniac who knows how to get the right amount of the public on her side? The Joker #12 is published tomorrow, also featuring the long-awaited confrontation between Bane and Bane's cloned daughter Vengeance – or at least the beginning of the confrontation.

Vengeance has spent her short existence waiting for the moment she could kill The Joker, but she knows that if she fulfills her programming, she'll be dragged back into the servitude of the terrifying Knightfallen of Santa Prisca. Jim Gordon may be her only way out, but a revelation close to his heart has the potential to send him down a darker path. One he may never turn back from. Backup: The trial of the century in Gotham City begins to draw to a close, and no one will be left happy with the results…except for one Alexis Kaye, a.k a. Punchline!

