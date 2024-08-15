The Question: All Along The Watchtower by Alex Segura & Cian Tormey

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: alex segura, DC All-In, november 2024, question

On his Substack, former Archie EIC, DC PR and Newsarama reporter Alex Segura writes that he is writing "THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER ongoing series launches in November from DC Comics!" with Renee Montoya as The Question, drawn by Cian Tormey and edited b y, Paul Kaminski and Jillian Grant. "We haven't shown any interior art yet, but check out this lovely Jorge Fornes cover for #1". There's more at DC media partner Polygon. He continues;

"If the title didn't tip you off, All Along the Watchtower chronicles Renee/The Question's story about the JL Watchtower, after she's enlisted by Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to get to the bottom of a series of deadly events. And yes, there might be a murder or two. It's a noir murder mystery on the biggest DC stage, featuring, hands down, my favorite DC Comics character. To say I'm thrilled would be an understatement."

We noted the return of the Justice League Watchtower satellite at the DC Comics panels at San Diego Comic-Con, Looks like Alex and Cian are All-In… for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

"The Denny O'Neil/Denys Cowan run on The Question, along with Greg Rucka's work on Renee in Gotham Central, 52, and with Cully Hamner as the Question, are seismic influences on me as a writer, period, and on this book in particular. It's not a job I take lightly, and I'm definitely trying to do my best to perfect that potent blend that makes Renee stories sing: weaving through the tenets of classic noir crime fiction and mixing them with the wide-eyed wonder of superheroics. It's been a blast so far."

"As some of you know, I've had the honor of writing a few Renee/The Question shorts over the last few years, including a one-off in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn with the amazing Clayton Henry, and a three-part story currently running in the pages of Batman: Brave and the Bold with old friend/top-flight artist, Andy MacDonald. I love the complexities of Renee's character, and her ability to overcome her personal demons to do the right thing – which will be at the heart of this new series. Expect lots of fun cameos, surprises, and some unexpected deep cuts. This is a love letter to Renee, the work of O'Neil and Rucka, and the DC universe as a whole."

And the solicitation:

Renee Montoya investigates a murder mystery on the Justice League Watchtower Who watches the Watchtower? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes—but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham and looking for a place to hang her hat. But the Trinity didn't bring her up to the Watchtower to relax—there's a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it's too late.

