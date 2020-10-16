Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon

Dean Haspiel's The Red Hook has launched season 4 this week with Blackout, exclusively at Webtoon, the free webcomics App. Dean tells us "Upon finishing Starcross (season 3 of The Red Hook), I considered the natural evolution of New Brooklyn, a seceded republic defined by art and authenticity, and my first thought was "1961." The same year that spawned the Marvel Universe. Before the internet. Before smartphones, social media, and the horrors of a surveillance society. And, I came up with Blackout, The Red Hook season 4."

When The Green Point's apocalypse sword is reactivated by the malice of The Coney, The Red Hook must combat and convince his psychotic, vigilante mother to help finally destroy it, only to accidentally rebirth the wrath of an unexpected villain who threatens to save earth from the hierarchy of humanity by sending New Brooklyn back to the stone age! Does The Red Hook have to break bad in order to restore the goodness of society?

Here is a direct link to chapter one of Blackout, as seen below. And to the Blackout series as a whole.