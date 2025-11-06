Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dav Pilkey, dog man, scholastic

The Release Of America's Biggest Superhero Comic Is In Five Days…

The Release of America's biggest superhero comic is in five days... Dog Man #14: Big Jim Believes, with a print run of five million

Article Summary Dog Man #14: Big Jim Believes launches Nov 11 with a massive five-million print run from Scholastic Graphix

Dog Man is the anchor of Children’s Book Week, with Power Up with Reading events in 7,000 schools and libraries

Dav Pilkey hosts a Dog Man event in South Bend, Indiana, with a Guinness World Record costume attempt

Global celebrations include a Dog Man Day parade, special activities, giveaways, and a commemorative stamp

The 11th of November will see the launch of Dog Man: Big Jim Believes, the 14th Dog Man graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, and a five-million print run that will join the 70 million Dog Man books already in print worldwide. And publisher Scholastic Graphix are behind Dav Pilkey's Power Up with Reading tour, as Dog Man is the official anchor of this year's Children's Book Week happening right now. Dog Man and Friends Power Up with Reading events will take place in schools, libraries, and independent bookstores across North America, including 7,000 schools and libraries. On the 9th of December, Dav Pilkey will be the Guest Of Honour at a free Dav Pilkey's Dog Man event at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana, including an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a specific comic book or graphic novel character, currently held by Salt Lake Comic Con for ten years. As well a live performance of Dog Man: The Musical from TWTheatricals and get a signed copy of the new book.

While the Power Up With Reading events running from the 14th of November to the 7th of December across the USA and Canada aim to spread the word and visit students in underfunded schools. And there are also activities and giveaways across the English-speaking world, at thousands more bookstores, schools, and libraries. There will be a Global Dog Man Day: I Am a Reading Superhero commemorative stamp to use on Dog Man books at events. Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will get a Dog Man Parade to City Hall for Dog Man Day, where the mayor will hand the key to the city to Dog Man.

Dog Man: Big Jim Believes: A Graphic Novelby Dav Pilkey

Power up with Dog Man: Big Jim Believes from the global #1 bestselling author and award-winning artist Dav Pilkey. Join the journey as our heroes discover the influence of belief and find truth from within. With threads of self-awareness, confidence, and integrity, Dav Pilkey masterfully crafts a humorous and heartfelt adventure, weaving together the importance of truth, goodness, and believing in yourself. The celebration comes to a halt for our heroes in Dog Man: Big Jim Believes when the mischievous Space Cuties From Space return. Our caped crusaders — Dog Man (aka Scarlet Shedder), Commander Cupcake, and Sprinkles — along with Mecha Molly discover that the city has changed, and nothing is how it should be. Can Big Jim's positivity and innocence help our heroes? Will Dog Man, Big Jim, Grampa, and Molly have the courage to trust each other and save the day? How does the past help shape the future? And who is the chosen one?Readers will want to hold onto their hero capes as they soar into a new thrilling Dog Man story. The series follows the hilarious adventures of Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero and his friends. Each exciting graphic novel features inspiring characters, animated Flip-O-Ramas, and more!For additional awesome, action-packed, inspiring escapades filled with creativity and imagination, read Dav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club series, Super Diaper Baby graphic novels (now in full color), Captain Underpants series, and Dragon series. Also be sure to check out the two acclaimed major motion pictures: Dog Man and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

