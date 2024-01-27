Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dead X-Men, fall of x

The Return Of Krakoan Resurrection For Dead X-Men (Spoilers)

Fall Of X spin-off series Dead X-Men launches next week from Marvel Comics, and a preview has run, bringing back certain X-Men from the dead.

Article Summary New series Dead X-Men revisits the fate of fallen mutants with a mysterious resurrection.

Preview hints at a return despite the loss of Krakoa's resurrection tech to Orchis.

Dead X-Men affected include Cannonball, Dazzler, Frenzy, Jubilee, and Prodigy.

Mutant resurrection may now be linked to the cosmic White Hot Room and Phoenix force.

The Fall Of X spin-off series Dead X-Men launches next week from Marvel Comics, and a preview has run, bringing back certain X-Men from the dead. Somehow. The preview doesn't give that much of a clue as to how that might have happened given that resurrection technology has been removed from the mutants, courtesy of Orchis.

Indeed, over in Resurrection Of X-Men, Storm is having to go on a journey-to-Hades equivalent to bring Magneto back to the land of the living. And while she is there, she discovers that mutant souls which previously had been gathered in the Waiting Place, created by the Scarlet Witch, have moved on. So how did the Dead X-Men make it back. Cannonball, Dazzler, Frenzy, Jubilee and Prodigy.

But last week's X-Men #30 might have a clue,. Or rather the Russell Dauterman variant cover, created as many of his X-Men covers, in the manner of nineties trading cards.

The back cover of which states "Through a combination of protecting the innocent, their skill as fighters and, for some, their significant contributions to mutant culture, these five X-Men earned their way to being elected as champions by the citizens of Krakoa. Unfortunately, immediately after being named to the X-Men, a surprise attack from the anti-mutant organization known as Orchis resulted in the death of all five. Their fellow electees – Synch, Talon and Juggernaut—survived and continued the fight for mutantkind, while these unlucky few's story ended before it began…or did it?"

But it also has a bonus extra fact at the bottom which may explain more. "X-TRA FACT: With mutant resurrection reinstated in the White Hot Room, the Dead X-Men have secretly been resurrected and sent on a mission of grave importance!"

So mutant resurrection re-instated on the Krakoa that was diverted to the White Hot Room home of the Phoenix force and the manufacturing factory for mysterium… Dead X-Men #1 by Steve Foxe and Vincenzo Carratu is published this Wednesday.

DEAD X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230471

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Pere Perez

DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING! When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover…who are the DEAD X-MEN?! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

