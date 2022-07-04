The Return Of Miles Thor-ales In What If: Miles Morales #5 (Spoilers)

Last month, comic book writer Yehudi Mercado set the internet abuzz with the release of What If Miles Morales Was Thor? from Marvel Comics. And not in a good way.

Featuring Miles Morales, still a Brooklyn inhabitant but also the God Of Thunder. And rather than going to Asgard, he has brought Asgard to him and his neighbourhood. The comic remakes the rest of the Asgardians as Miles Morales' own family, his mother and father are Odin and Frigga, but it is his uncle Aaron who is Loki in this reality.

Many found this mash-up clumsy, stereotyped, and laughable. Michael Wilson of Lake Forest Park, Washington, posted, "The dude who wrote the Thor miles comic is white, and he put Asgard in the ghettos," along with a photo of the comic's writer – though not his name – Yehudi Mecardo. A reaction that blew up on social media in the winter, with hundreds of people mocking the comic book in this light. Then the dude who actually write this Thor/Miles comic in question, Yehudi Mecardo, countered in reply, "You should get paid by @23andMe! I love how I'm not Mexican enough for Twitter" before adding "I should have added more upskirt shots, and then you would have loved it!" I am not entirely sure that improved things. He also added, "Wait until people find out who created Miles Morales!!!! It's gonna blow their minds!" with shots of Jewish American writer Brian Bendis.

Some found Miles Morales Thor (Miles Thorales?) laughable, others saw him as the equivalent of Marvel writers on Luke Cage in the seventies. Eventually Mecardo apologise, posting;

"I've taken the last few days to step back and listen, and I acknowledge your criticism for my recent issue of What If… Miles Morales was Thor. While I've lived a different experience through my own Jewish and Mexican background, I still know inauthenticity hurts, and I'm sorry this failed on that front. I've appreciated hearing and learning from my Black and Puerto Rican comics peers and hope to use this moment to help promote better authenticity. I'm also going to donate what Marvel paid me to the Brooklyn Book Bodega, which works to build literacy and get more books to kids in NYC."

Of course, it is worth pointing out that Marvel Comics actually edited and published the comic in question. And the character returns this week in What If… Miles Morales #5, gathering all the different parallel variants of Miles Morales that have appeared in the series. Now written by Cody Ziglar and drawn by Paco Medina. How is he treated this time round?

Using the standard Asgardian language tropes in a Marvel Comic there…

Might as well be What if Thor Was Thor…

"You buggin!" so close. Still, overall, it may be a step up from last week. And hey, he is talking to a spider after all.

