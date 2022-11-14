The Return of Mystery Boxes to Comics Vault Live With 5 Gold Tickets

If you've been watching Comics Vault Live, you know that fans of the the monthly streaming show produced by Skybound are pretty insistent on bringing Mystery Boxes back and host Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham has announced that he'll oblige (with a special twist).

On the latest Comics Vault Live, streaming this Thursday, November 17 at 4pm PT, there will just be one product drop – all new Mystery Boxes. Each mystery box will include four CGC 9.8 graded comics, including one issue of Invincible, one issue of either The Walking Dead or The Walking Dead Deluxe and then two other surprises from the Comics Vault Live vault, all for $200. CGC graded copies of Robert Kirkman series on Comics Vault Live retail for $125 each (reselling at times for three times the price) and the other variants would have an average price of $75 each, meaning each box is loaded with potential value. But that special twist? Five of the CVL Mystery Boxes will include special golden tickets – well, golden pouches as Kirkham showed above in his video – that each contain CGC 9.8 Signature Series edition of the Tyler Kirkham (no relation) Gold Foil variants to either Invincible #1 or Invincible #2 signed by Robert Kirkman himself.

Comics Vault Live returns this Thursday at 4pm PT, 7pm ET and midnight GMT, and RSVPs are currently open. If you've been looking for the perfect gift to send me for my fiftieth birthday in one week exactly.

Skybound Entertainment is an entertainment company founded by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, behind the comic book series The Walking Dead, created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore, as well as its spinoffs into TV, games, toys, merchandise, novels and film. Since the company's founding in 2010, Skybound has developed properties in traditional and new media, including comics, gaming, television, film, and digital media series. But it still has to keep the light on! Hence Comcis Vault Live!