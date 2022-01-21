The Rocketeer Returns In IDW Full Solicits For April 2022

The Rocketeer returns from IDW in April 2022, as Bleeding Cool scooped you way back in October. as Stephen Mooney and Len O'Grady bring back Dave Stevens' great creation. Here's the listing as well as all of IDW's solicitations for April 2022, including Transformers and GI Joe while they still have them.

ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #1 (OF 4) CVR A GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220404

FEB220405 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #1 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHEN MOONEY – 4.99

FEB220406 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #1 (OF 4) CVR C SKETCH CVR – 4.99

FEB220407 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY RODRIGUEZ V

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Stephen Mooney (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE VERY FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE ROCKETEER!

Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York Adventure to a West Coast steeped

in paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is The Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight . . . by taking his best girl Betty to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable of all.

BONUS FEATURE: Each issue will contain an oral history-featuring Dave Stevens's friends, family and fellow artists-all culled together by Kelvin Mao, longtime friend of Stevens's and the director of the forthcoming documentary on the beloved artist!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO 40TH ANNIV SPECIAL

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220408

(W) Larry Hama (A) Various (CA) Larry Hama, Steve Leialoha

Celebrating 40 years of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comics, this giant-length special issue features 22 different fan-fave artists taking on the classic G.I. Joe: ARAH #21 (the original silent issue-"Silent Interlude"), including SL Gallant, Netho Diaz, Andrew Lee Griffith, and many more! Each artist will draw a single page of this seminal masterpiece in their own unique style, based on Living Legend Larry Hama's original layouts.

Additionally, the issue will contain stories and essays by creators who were influenced by Hama as well as a fourth wall-breaking short story written by Larry himself, celebrating his unparalleled four decades of work on G.I. Joe: ARAH.

YO JOE!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #293 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220409

FEB220410 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #293 CVR B GALLANT – 3.99

FEB220411 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #293 CVR C 10 COPY INCV NETHO DI

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

HIGH STAKES Part 3! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant kick off the road to issue #300 here!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 (OF 4) CVR A SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220412

FEB220413 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 (OF 4) CVR B PHIL MURP – 3.99

FEB220414 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY M

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

G.I. Joe has tracked down Cobra's new island base-and is making plans to invade! The Joes are determined to rescue Duke and regain everything that Cobra stole during their recent attacks in France, Japan, and the United States. Meanwhile, Cobra Commander's temper leads to a misuse of his new source of power, one that might just expedite a showdown between his ruthless organization and America's elite special mission force! Join us for the penultimate chapter of this four-part storyline, "A Little Island Getaway!"

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS BEST OF MINSC & BOO

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220415

(W) Jim Zub (A) Max Dunbar, Nelson Daniel, Dean Kotz, Francesco Mortarino (CA) James Biggie

Get ready for the third installment of the legendary Baldur's Gate video game with these adventures featuring some of the series' most beloved characters: the ranger of dubious sanity, Minsc, and his miniature giant space hamster, Boo!

After decades spent in magical stasis, Minsc and Boo awaken in a Baldur's Gate that is very different from the one they knew, but there will always be evil in need of smiting! SMITING! And while they're perfectly capable of kicking the butt of badness to the Spine of the World and back on their own, it never hurts to have a little help from their companions, the rest of the Baldur's Gate heroes. Now, say it with us: "Go for the eyes, Boo!"

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GODZILLA VS MMPR #2 (OF 5) CVR A FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220416

FEB220417 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #2 (OF 5) CVR B NETHO DIAZ – 3.99

FEB220418 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLIAMS II (N

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

From IDW Publishing and Boom! Studios, two titanic powers collide in a cross-company collaboration event you never expected . . . but makes complete sense!

Godzilla battles the Megazord . . . and no matter who wins, the world will be at great peril from the combined threat of the Xilien invaders and Rita Repulsa! And if a giant robot and a giant monster weren't cataclysmic enough, how about Gigan-a cybernetic space monster ready to fight them both?

Written by superstar scribe Cullen Bunn (Godzilla: Cataclysm) and illustrated by artist extraordinaire Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILL LOCK ARTISAN WRAITH #2 (OF 7)

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220419

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A / CA) Livio Ramondelli

The Resolve Class: The unique class composed of bots from different backgrounds with one shared feature-a specialty in problem-solving. (Or assassination, as some prefer to call it.) And it's up to the Resolve, the Lurk, and a small team to solve the greatest problem in the galaxy-the Artisan Wraith, an unbeatable mind in an unbreakable body, currently serving as ruler of a planet of criminals. What could go wrong?

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #49 CVR A ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220420

FEB220421 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #49 CVR B GIGI DUTREIX – 3.99

FEB220422 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #49 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

The road to issue #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

Things are looking up for Sonic and friends! Tails and Belle have been running tests on a friendly Motobug and hope to use their findings to reprogram other Badniks to be good. Without his robotic minions, Dr. Eggman's forces are weakened, but when a signal causes the Badniks to go wild, Sonic, Tails, and Belle unknowingly set out to defeat a foe mightier than Eggman.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #2 (OF 4) CVR A HERN

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220423

FEB220424 – STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #2 (OF 4) CVR B 10 C

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

The exclusive comic tie-in to the hit show continues here! Learn more about the pasts of Adira and Gray, how they met, and the events that led to their arrival on the U.S.S. Discovery!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK FERENGI CVR A ANDY PRICE

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220425

(W) Christina Rice (A / CA) Andy Price

Dive deeper into the world of Star Trek with another extra-long issue focusing on the memorable aliens of the franchise!

This month: Follow Quark on an unforgettable adventure to Ferenginar, where mother, brother, and brother challenge the very core beliefs of Ferengi culture. Witness Ferengi history change forever in this can't-miss issue!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK FERENGI CVR B 10 COPY BEGUEZ INCV

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #5 (OF 8) CVR A WOODWARD

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220427

FEB220428 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #5 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

FEB220429 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #5 (OF 8) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

Continue the adventure in TNG's Mirror Universe!

Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew on the ISS Enterprise-D have achieved their goal: conquest of the planet Faundora and its unparalleled shipbuilding capabilities. Now, almost two years later, Picard's armada nears completion, but not without difficulties . . .

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #128 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220430

FEB220431 – TMNT ONGOING #128 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

FEB220432 – TMNT ONGOING #128 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHALEN

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

Donatello and Alopex infiltrate the lab of Dr. Jasper Barlow in a bid to ward off the next attack of the Punk Frogs! What our heroes find in the lab will shock them and reveal a connection to a villain of the past . . . but first they'll have to defeat some deadly NEW villains!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT THE ARMAGEDDON GAME PRE GAME

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220433

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Casey Maloney (A / CA) Adam Gorham

Turtles event of the year incoming! Catch up on all the essential backstory with this special-edition reprinting the TMNT Annuals from 2020 and 2021! The Rat King's diabolical plan and its even more fiendish players are all assembled right here!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS #42 CVR A BLACKY SHEPHERD

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220434

FEB220435 – TRANSFORMERS #42 CVR B EVAN GAUNTT – 3.99

FEB220436 – TRANSFORMERS #42 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GOUX

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Andrew Griffith (CA) Blacky Shepherd

Cybertron is under siege. Carnivorous Insecticlones and rust worms are eating the planet. Exarchon is returned, but Megatron's not giving up without a fight. Against impossible odds, Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, and Bumblebee must make an unthinkable choice: Is Cybertron even worth saving?

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #15 CVR A JOHN JENNINGS

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220437

FEB220438 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #15 CVR B ANDY DUGGAN – 3.99

FEB220439 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MARSH

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) John Jennings

The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and team up. But that is easier said than done. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for all? Or will they let petty disputes end everything they hold dear?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS ANNUAL 2022 CVR A RYAN MILLER

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220440

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Miller

This collection of three stories centers on the characters we know and love from the IDW Transformers: Beast Wars series with some fun surprises and adventures. Featuring fantastic creative teams and wonderful art from Phillip Johnson, Sam Maggs, David Mariotte, Nick Marino, and more! This annual is a fun glimpse into the Cybertronian's lives outside of their main series adventures.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS ANNUAL 2022 CVR B 10 COPY INCV

TRANSFORMERS WARS END #3 (OF 4) CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220442

FEB220443 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #3 (OF 4) CVR B MARGEVICH – 3.99

FEB220444 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY LAFUENTE INCV

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Sebastian Piriz

The origin of Exarchon revealed! Find out the secret history behind one of Cybertron's greatest threats, the Threefold Spark. As Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more, he also receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #4 (OF 6)

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220445

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

"Blood Wings" Part 2! Usagi is captured by a deadly group of bat ninjas, and with an entire village's survival at stake, Usagi must figure out a way to outwit his winged captors! The end of a classic Usagi story, now in all-new color!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99