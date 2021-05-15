The Silver Coin To Be Ongoing Series From Image Comics

Earlier this year, Image Comics announced The Silver Coin as a new ongoing horror anthology series by artist Michael Walsh, teaming up with big-name writing collaborators Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, and Jeff Lemire. However, on publication, it was truncated somewhat to a five-issue limited series.

Well, the news is that this is no more, and Image Comics will be announcing that it is back to being an ongoing series, with the fifth issue, out in August. Here's the solicitation that will be revealed by Image Comics officially next week. But Bleeding Cool has a sneak peek. The Silver Coin will be written by Michael Walsh himself, and is listed as being issue #5 of 5, but also that it is now an ongoing series.

THE SILVER COIN #5 (of 5)

WRITER: MICHAEL WALSH

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: MAYA McKIBBIN

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99 NOW AN ONGOING SERIES

For the fifth installment of horror anthology THE SILVER COIN from MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE, the story reaches back to when the coin's cruel curse was first minted. In a small New England village, a woman has been accused of witchcraft.

Each issue of The Silver Coin tells a story in a shared supernatural world interwoven with common characters and overlapping stories. The series begins in 1978 with a failing rock band whose fortune suddenly changes when they find the mysterious Silver Coin. Little do they know that fame comes with a cost, and a curse is always hungry.

Who will be lined up to write the comic book after #5? Maybe Michael Walsh will be doing it all himself going forward? Well, that's for another month, I guess. But now, there will be plenty more coins available for the rest of the year it seems.