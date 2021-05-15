The Silver Coin To Be Ongoing Series From Image Comics
Earlier this year, Image Comics announced The Silver Coin as a new ongoing horror anthology series by artist Michael Walsh, teaming up with big-name writing collaborators Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, and Jeff Lemire. However, on publication, it was truncated somewhat to a five-issue limited series.
THE SILVER COIN #5 (of 5)
WRITER: MICHAEL WALSH
ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH
COVER B: MAYA McKIBBIN
AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NOW AN ONGOING SERIES
For the fifth installment of horror anthology THE SILVER COIN from MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE, the story reaches back to when the coin's cruel curse was first minted. In a small New England village, a woman has been accused of witchcraft.
Each issue of The Silver Coin tells a story in a shared supernatural world interwoven with common characters and overlapping stories. The series begins in 1978 with a failing rock band whose fortune suddenly changes when they find the mysterious Silver Coin. Little do they know that fame comes with a cost, and a curse is always hungry.
Who will be lined up to write the comic book after #5? Maybe Michael Walsh will be doing it all himself going forward? Well, that's for another month, I guess. But now, there will be plenty more coins available for the rest of the year it seems.