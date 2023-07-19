Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Day Of Blood, star trek

The Star Trek: Day Of Blood Crews, Complete With Pronouns

The cast and crew of the USS Theseus and the USS Defiant in the Star Trek: Day of Blood event, publishing today by IDW.

The cast and crew of the USS Theseus and the USS Defiant in the Star Trek: Day of Blood event, publishing today by IDW. Who is who, where is where and what is what. Or, as I prefer to see it, Everything, everywhere, all at once… as well as their pronouns. Well, it is the 24th century. Just about.

U.S.S. THESEUS SENIOR STAFF

CAPTAIN BENJAMIN SISKO Human, he/him. Emissary, War Hero A man on a quest from the gods.

FIRST OFFICER LIEUTENANT COMMANDER DATA Soong-Type Android, he/him The Third-Most Decorated Officer in Starfleet History One of two known sentient androids. The good twin.

SECOND OFFICER DR. BEVERLY CRUSHER Human, she/her Former Director, Starfleet Medical A scientist exploring life beyond the sickbay.

TACTICAL LIEUTENANT SHAXS DRAWN Bajoran, he/him Resistance Fighter and Martial Arts Champion Once punched a Corn so hard it exploded.

SCIENCE ENSIGN TUR Vulcan, they/them Genius-Level Theoretical Exophysics Expert [FILE REDACTED]

COMMUNICATIONS ENSIGN AHOLIALILI 'LILY" SATO Andorian/Human, she/her Sixth-Generation Starfleet Brat Plays hard, works harder,

HELM LIEUTENANT TOM PARIS Human, he/him Former Convict, Flyboy, and Shipwright. Married to B'Elanna Toro, the toughest woman in the galaxy,

ENGINEERING CAPTAIN MONTGOMERY SCOTT Human, he/him Inventor of Transwarp Beaming, Architect, U.S.S. Theseus. Recently given a new lease on life and trying not to waste IL

U.S.S. DEFIANT CHIEF PERPETRATORS

CAPTAIN WORF, SON OF MOGH Klingon, he/him Decorated Veteran and Klingon Hero Wanted for grand theft starship, mutiny, and treason.

FIRST OFFICER AMBASSADOR SPOCK Vulcan, he/him The Legendary Scientist and Renegade Politician This was all his idea.

MEDICAL [Name Unknown] Orion, she/her Recently Defected Interstellar Drug Manufacturer Birth name unknown.

TACTICAL COMMANDER SELA Romulan, she/her Intelligence Agent with the Romulan Tal Shiar Playing her own dangerous game.

SCIENCE LORE Soong-Type Android, he/him Dominar of the Borg, Destroyer of Omicron-Theta One of two known sentient androids. The evil twin.

HELM RO LAREN Bajoran, she/her Starfleet Deserter, One of the Last Surviving Maquis. The greatest disappointment of Jean-Luc Picard's career.

ENGINEERING LIEUTENANT B'ELANNA TORRES Klingon/Human, she/her Former kiwis Fighter, Transwarp Pioneer Married to Tom Paris, the most reckless man in the galaxy.

STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR A WARD

IDW

MAY231378

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Malachi Ward

Day of Blood Starts Here! Immortal emperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II has consolidated power, raided ancient tombs and secret bunkers, taken the power of gods for himself, stolen the Bajoran Orb of Destruction, and commenced a slaughter across the stars. But this genocide of gods was just the beginning. For with the power he has stolen, Kahless is about to declare war on all those who do not follow the Red Path. To prevent genocide unlike any since the ancient days of Qo'noS, the crew of icons led by the emissary known as Benjamin Sisko (Star Trek) and the renegades who follow a desperate and violent Worf (Star Trek: Defiant) must unite for a common cause. Only they can hope to stop the Day of Blood.

Rated T In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $5.99

