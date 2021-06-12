The Strange Debut of Wonder Woman's Circe Up for Auction

Longtime DC Comics writer/editor Robert Kanigher had much more influence over the Wonder Woman mythos than many realize. He was writing Wonder Woman stories for Sensation Comics as early as 1945. Kanigher then took over both writing and editing the Wonder Woman title about a year after co-creator William Moulton Marston's 1947 death. As we've seen recently, Kanigher's origin revisions in Wonder Woman #45, Wonder Woman #98, and Wonder Woman #105 guided the character out of the WWII era and into the Silver Age. The debut of Circe in Wonder Woman #37 is another of his interesting contributions to the mythos. There's a Wonder Woman #37 (DC, 1949) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages available in this week's 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction at Heritage Auctions.

The debut of Circe in Wonder Woman #37 in a story written by Kanigher and drawn by Wonder Woman co-creator H.G. Peter is a wonderfully weird mix of science fiction and Greek myth. A scientific expedition on a new rocket with Steve Trevor aboard finds its way to "an island planet" where Circe had been banished by the Amazons. There's even an analog for the Owl of Athena in the story, who gives Wonder Woman the knowledge she needs to defeat Circe.

Wonder Woman #37 is surprisingly difficult in anything above mid-grade. The top grade listing on the CGC Census is CGC 7.5. There are 48 total listings on the census and only 8 listings above CGC 5.0. There's a Wonder Woman #37 (DC, 1949) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages available in this week's 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction at Heritage Auctions.