A Twist on Wonder Woman's Origin in Wonder Woman #105 at Auction

As we've mentioned before in these auction posts, character reboots tend to be fascinating moments in comics history. Elements are built up, torn down, characters are moved through time, and gain and lose casts of background characters. Wonder Woman #105 is a noteworthy moment in the history of the character, particularly because this origin revision came just seven issues after her definitive Silver Age origin reboot moment in Wonder Woman #98-99. Long considered an important moment in Silver Age Wonder Woman history, there's a Wonder Woman #105 CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages up for auction this week in the 2021 May 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122120 from Heritage Auctions.

The primary difference between this version of the character's origin and those described in the likes of Issue #45, #98, or All-Star #8 is the increased focus on the journey of the Amazons to Paradise Island. Crucially, this reboot also has Wonder Woman born before their arrival on the island, in contradiction to previous and subsequent versions of the origin. The purpose of this issue's focus seems to be to enable the launch two additional and distinct versions of the character — Wonder Girl and "Wonder Tot" — into their own adventures and story series in the title itself.

This issue was written by Robert Kanigher, penciled by Ross Andru, and inked by Mike Esposito. As of this writing, there are 168 entries of the comic book on the CGC Census.