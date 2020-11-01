The Strange Talent Of Luthor Strode #1 Sells Copies for $150 on eBay

On the back of last week's news that The Strange Talent Of Luther Strode comic book by Justin Jordan and Tradd Strong has been picked up as a movie, the first issue of Luther Strode exploded on eBay. We reported initially that copies had been selling from $40 to $50. Well, we hadn't seen anything. Because we have just had two copies selling over the last two days for $150 each. Though you can buy one for $130 right now – or follow the bids here.

Luther Strode has been tapped for a feature film adaptation by a new production company called Allnighter from some very familiar faces: former Valiant CEO and Hivemind partner (and current Bad Idea Co-CEO) Dinesh Shamdasani, former Hivemind SVP (and current Bad Idea Publisher) Hunter Gorinson, and former Lionsgate film/gaming executive Amanda Kruse.

Jordan is currently adapting the film himself and will write the screenplay. Both Jordan and Moore will produce the film alongside Allnighter's Shamdasani, Gorinson, and Kruse.

Luther Strode has been pursued at many times over the past decade by high-profile genre producers — looks like Allnighter was finally able to seal the deal. Here's the synopsis for the action-horror adaptation:

Like Venom and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Luther Strode deftly splices together the common DNA of the superhero and slasher archetypes for a brash and bloody adventure that is equal parts comic-book escapism and action-horror hybrid. High schooler Luther Strode was always a little bit less than average – soft-spoken, skinny, and, more than anything, terrified that his estranged father would one day return to torment him and his mother once more. But that ended the day that Luther discovered "The Method" – an improbably old text hidden between the comic books and ragged paperbacks at his favorite used bookstore. But The Method is far more than it seems – and, as its ancient techniques rework Luther's body and unlock the strange talents buried deep within, he will find himself transformed into a near-perfect physical specimen imbued with incredible strength, startling new abilities…and a killer's instinct for violence that he can't quite seem to shake. When The Method's masters arrive to observe Luther's progress and draw him into action, he'll be forced to make the ultimate choice: embrace the monster he was intended to be…or use his newfound power to protect the people – the classmates, the teachers, the neighbors – who never protected him when he needed them the most.