Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #143, chip zdarsky, Zur-En-Arrh

The True Origins Of Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #143 Spoilers)

Originally in the Grant Morrison/Andy Kubert Batman comics, Simon Hurt gave Bruce Wayne a post-hypnotic trigger with the phrase Zur-En-Arrh

Originally in the Grant Morrison/Andy Kubert Batman comics, psychiatrist Simon Hurt gave Bruce Wayne a post-hypnotic trigger connected to the phrase Zur-En-Arrh"…

…which he later used to send Bruce Wayne onto the streets of Gotham with no memory of his life. But now with a different personality and suit to match, The Batman of Zur-Enn-Arrh.

Zur En Arrh was revealed as a backup personality created after a hallucination Batman suffered when exposed to Professor Milo's gas, intended to take over for Bruce Wayne if he was ever psychologically attacked in such a manner as to render Batman out of action.

And he even encountered the Joker in this form.

The colourful costume expresses a greater confidence, with Robin's costume as an example, as well as demonstrating a greater willingness to torture opponents. But how did Batman even do that to his own brain?

Well, it turns out that this was a lesson that he actually did learn from his mentor Dr Daniel Capito, back in Batman: The Knight, even though this was meant to be a lesson that he did not learn.

Doctor Daniel Captio was an expert mentalist capable of complete conscious control over both his brain and body. Capito taught Bruce Wayne to control his own body mentally but failed at controlling his own brain to control his fear and emotions. Bryce Wayne still exhibited anger when pressed.

But also, maybe Bruce Wayne did learn the lesson, and that is how he created Zur-En-Arrh, his backup personality, in the first place.

Because Dr Daniel Capito has his own backup personality, Kahr Em Zed, which is where he has kept all of his anger, the ability to do such was his lesson. It was this that Bruce Wayne learned and did to himself under this instruction before everyone forgot it, creating Zur-Enn-Arrh. Joker also received the lesson, creating the Three Jokers layered within himself creating Three Jokers layered within himself, all the way down.

This is your Mindbomb, folks.

BATMAN #143 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi The terrifying tale of The Joker Year One continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/13/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!