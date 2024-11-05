Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, ultimates

The Ultimate Human Torch Killed Adolf? (Ultimates #6 Spoilers)

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics publishes The Ultimates #6 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, rewriting the Ultimate Universe...

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics publishes The Ultimates #6 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. And, assembling the new team (don't call them Avengers), we get a new piece of Ultimate Marvel history regarding the Human Torch.

Turns out he killed Adolf Hitler. And it may be one of a number of attempts in tomorrow's comics to try and get the kind of responses that Mark Millar used to get when writing the first iteration of this series.

And I don't just mean the poisoned tea, though it is about to be spilled. Instead we have a whole new Hulk-themed team crawling out of the woodwork, claiming to be Super Pacifists. But this may be a definition of the word pacifist that I was previously unaware of.

We get the whole coterie of The Immortal Weapons of Hulk thanks to him not only being a Hulk and a Moon Knight but also…

… an Iron Fist. And as for Fat Cobra who is a bit on the Red Sumo Hulk side… and obviously a bit peckish.

With The Ultimate Wasp being eaten by a Red Hulk and the classic Hulk as a Moon Knight, wondering about whether Ghandi missed blood on his hands. And then, as for The Wasp…

They'll never get that out of the carpet, you know. And I thought the spilt tea was bad.

ULTIMATES #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240817

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK! The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker's Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99

