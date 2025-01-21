Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Wolverine

The Ultimate Marvel Comics April 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

The Ultimate Marvel Comics April 2025 solicits and solicitations as Wolverine begins to question his past, Thor and Loki battle for the Asgardian throne

Wolverine begins to question his past, Thor and Loki battle for the Asgardian throne and more in upcoming Ultimate Black Panther #15, Ultimates #11, Ultimate Spider-Man #16, Ultimate Wolverine #4, And Ultimate X-Men #14, from Marvel Comics in April 2025… ahead of the expected Ultimate event and the return of The Maker on the way for the rest of the year.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #15

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 4/23

THE NEW BLACK PANTHER!

Battle-worn and beleaguered, a stripped-down T'Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him…

ULTIMATES #11

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 4/9

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES!

Time to topple another of the Maker's dominoes: removing Loki from his seat of power in Asgard! Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 4/30

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO!

Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man's about to learn more than he bargained for!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 4/16

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS?

Wolverine's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker's Council overlords… who is "Logan"?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #14

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 4/2

THE MUTANTS' DEADLIEST BATTLE YET!

The Shadow King returns…more powerful than ever! Will Armor be the first to fall?

Check out the covers and preorder April's ULTIMATE issues at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!