The Very Nature Of Solomon Grundy Revealed (Again (Spoilers))

Originally in DC Comics, Solomon Grundy was the late 19th-century wealthy merchant Cyrus Gold, who is murdered and his body is disposed of in Slaughter Swamp, near Gotham City. Fifty years later, in the Green Lantern strip in All-American Comics #61 in 1941, his corpse is reanimated as a huge shambling figure (composed partly of the swamp matter that has accumulated around the body over the decades) with almost no memory of its past life.

The Post-Crisis version of Solomon Grundy saw his resurrection as an attempt by the Parliament Of Trees to create a Plant Elemental but failed. Other versions showed that Cyrus Gold was a miserly paedophile killed by an engaged mob. It is later revealed in the Blackest Night that he committed suicide, calling the Solomon Grundy curse upon him. bIn the recent Arkham City: The Order Of The World, it is revealed that Solomon Grundy goes much further back…

Recently, Solomon Grundy has gone back to an earlier look, but Selena created a mindless clone of Solomon Grundy from a DNA sample in Supergirl Vol 7 #12. Or at least that is how this scene was interpreted.

She grew this Solomon Grundy from a hair. But no DNA mentioned. What if she literally grew him… from a hair? Because in today's Justice League Annual 2022, Jon Kent hgets to look inside Solomon Grundy with X-Ray vision.

He is entirely made of vegetable matter like Swamp Thing. Could his origins be back to being a Plant Elemental again?

