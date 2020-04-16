The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard Joins Tales from the Quarantine

Charlie Adlard has joined the new charity anthology project Tales From The Quarantine from Red Cabin Comics. This new fundraising initiative will see revenue shared between theatrical benefit Last Year's Rent, comics free speech group the CBLDF and the National Health Service. Adlard says "Sitting here in my studio during the lockdown where, for me, life hasn't changed much at all – for so many other people life has changed dramatically – the feeling of guilt and "what can I do?' start to really come to the fore. So, doing something like this hopefully in some small way will give something back to all those people who are suffering or going above and beyond. I'm really looking forward to contributing towards Tales. I'm always on the lookout to do new and interesting things, and something like this gives me the platform to do so. I've known Frazer for quite a while now and the prospect of collaborating with him on this fills me with great excitement."

Tales from the Quarantine is an upcoming anthology comic from Red Cabin Comics, that explores the concept of Quarantine and Isolation with a positive, philosophical and sometimes humorous approach to the stories. Each artist and writer has been brought together to create a one-page, self-contained strip, exploring the theme. The comic will be sold digitally first, then print later in the year via Kickstarter and 100% of revenue will be given to charity. All of the creatives involved are giving their time and talent for a worthy cause. The project will also welcome submissions from those looking to break into the industry – a submissions policy can be found by writing to RedCabinTFTQ@gmail.com.

Red Cabin Comics publisher, EIC and former Bleeding Cool contributor Frazer Brown says "Charlie Adlard joining the project is a dream come true. His work on The Walking Dead is world-renowned. ­­ I've always had the utmost respect for his oeuvre – he is one of the only artists on the planet to hold the record for such a long and unbroken run on a book, joining an elite club alongside Dave Sim, Erik Larsen and a handful of others, dedicated above and beyond to their art form. His work since The Walking Dead concluded continues to showcase what a truly versatile talent he is – Vampire State Building is a particular favourite of mine. A fan of the European illustration aesthetic, he is currently producing some of the most beautiful work out there, alongside his books of life art. I can't wait to see what he'll bring to Tales From The Quarantine."

Frazer tells us that "Red Cabin Comics was due to launch this year at San Diego Comic Con where we were intending on debuting our initial line-up of characters and creatives. Then the pandemic hit and the world justifiably stopped. We have decided to delay our FULL launch until 2021. The Comic Industry is currently under threat, with the Direct Market and Independent Comic shops financially threatened. With the financial struggles being faced by creatives during this time, we decided to pivot and launch our first comic to benefit those affected. Comics have given a lot to me over the past 35 years, a lot. The joy that those 22-page floppies, characters, subsequent movies, games and shows can bring to people, must be cherished and protected and that starts with grassroots movements and peer to peer charity initiatives, to protect those that keep the industry alive. We are hoping this project can bring buoyancy to those faced with hardship in these difficult times."