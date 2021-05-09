The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Star Wars #13 [Preview]

Some people just have no gratitutde. Lando Calrissian helped the Star Wars gang escape Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, but now that Han Solo's frozen body has been kidnapped by Boba Fett, all of a sudden nobody wants Lando's help in trying to rescue him. Sure, Lando may have invited Darth Vader to a surprise dinner party and caused Han to get captured in the first place, but isn't he entitled to one tiny mistake? Check out the preview of Star Wars #13 below, tying into the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event.
STAR WARS #13
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210663
MAR210667 – STAR WARS #13 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99
MAR210664 – STAR WARS #13 PAGULAYAN CRIMSON VAR – $3.99
MAR210665 – STAR WARS #13 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR – $3.99
(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan
PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE HUNT FOR HAN"
• CHEWBACCA has heard from an old friend with intelligence on the location of notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT, known to be in possession of HAN SOLO.
• Along with LUKE SKYWALKER, the loyal Wookiee sets off in search of his lost friend, on an adventure to Nar Shadaa… the SMUGGLER'S MOON!
• But will this mission prevent plucky astromech droid ARTOO DETOO from passing along a crucial message to Luke, one that will affect the fate of the entire Jedi Order…?
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210667 STAR WARS #13 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) John Tyler Christopher, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210664 STAR WARS #13 PAGULAYAN CRIMSON VAR, by (W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210665 STAR WARS #13 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210663 STAR WARS #13, by (W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.