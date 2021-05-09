The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Star Wars #13 [Preview]

Some people just have no gratitutde. Lando Calrissian helped the Star Wars gang escape Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, but now that Han Solo's frozen body has been kidnapped by Boba Fett, all of a sudden nobody wants Lando's help in trying to rescue him. Sure, Lando may have invited Darth Vader to a surprise dinner party and caused Han to get captured in the first place, but isn't he entitled to one tiny mistake? Check out the preview of Star Wars #13 below, tying into the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event.