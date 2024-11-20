Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: renee montoya, The Question

The Watchtower Love Life Of Renee Montoya, The Question (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of the first issue of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #1 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey.

Today sees the publication of the first issue of The Question: All Along The Watchtower #1 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey. A companion comic to next week's Justice League Unlimited #1, though coming out first. With Renee Montoya, former Gotham Police Commissioner, current vigilante The Question, as the sheriff of The Watchtower to help keep the superheroes accountable and to prevent outside incursion. And carry a big gun.

Of course she has some problems of her own, a committed alcoholic, and with her ex Kate Kane, otherwise known as Batwoman, still very much on her mind. Still, the Justice League Watchtower does have some distractions for her.

And she won't have to police the whole space station by herself, she will have some assistance. Though they may bug her a little.

As well as the Challengers Of The Unknown, which gave her all the data she needed. But there's also the personal touch.

They really should stop meeting like this.

Looks like The Question: All Along The Watchtower is going to be quite the workplace sitcom… #1 is published today.

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #1 (OF 6)

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

WHO WATCHES THE WATCHTOWER? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes–but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham and looking for a place to hang her hat. But the Trinity didn't bring her up to the Watchtower to relax–there's a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it's too late. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #2 (OF 6)

(W) Alex Segura (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her! But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she's derailed by an unexpected–and powerful–new foe. But are the killing and surprise attack related? If so, who's pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024 QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #3 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

CAN THE QUESTION SOLVE A MYSTERY THAT THREATENS THE ENTIRE JUSTICE LEAGUE? As the mystery hovering over the JL Watchtower deepens, the Question–reeling from two brutal battles–must overcome her own self-doubt to get to the core of a mystery that threatens not only her but the entire Justice League. But can Renee, so far from home and the support system she built in Gotham, rely on the team she's built around her to stave off disaster? And what does this mystery have to do with the Atom Project? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025 QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #4 (OF 6) CVR A CIAN TORMEY

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

THE WATCHTOWER, OVERRUN! Cornered and betrayed, The Question and Batwoman must rally a ragtag group of allies to retake the Watchtower from a surprising villain–as the true mastermind behind the conspiracy to take over the Justice League's headquarters stands revealed. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

