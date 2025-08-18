Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, jeph loeb

The X-Men Of Apocalypse Enter The Marvel Universe In November

The X-Men Of Apocalypse enter the Marvel Universe in November with Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo

Article Summary X-Men of Apocalypse series launches in November, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse.

Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo lead the new event, featuring X-Men of Apocalypse vs. the Uncanny X-Men.

The event picks up after the original crossover, bringing the iconic Age of Apocalypse cast to the Marvel Universe.

Variant covers by Arthur Adams, Fanyang, and Joe Madureira highlight fan-favorite X-Men characters and moments.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, we are getting the X-Men's upcoming Age of Revelation event which renames and renumbers a host of Marvel titles, as well as the recently published Ms Marvel title Giant Size X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse as well as a new sequel series by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo, X-Men of Apocalypse, which kicks off next month, all for the event's 30th anniversary. Which is quite a lot. Marvel X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "The anniversary of AOA was the instigating factor that got us thinking about both projects, but it looked for a while like X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE wasn't going to come together in time; this led us to build out AGE OF REVELATION around that same anniversary period. Then, when XOA did wind up happening, we couldn't at that point move AOR as it spanned too many titles and too many projects. So we're just going to have to count on our readership being smart enough to distinguish one from the other." And now, to follow X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha #1 we have details of the series that will follow in November.

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 4)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by FANYANG

Variant Cover by JOE MADUREIRA

Virgin Variant Cover A by JOE MADUREIRA

Virgin Variant Cover B by JOE MADUREIRA

On Sale 11/5

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1 delivers the showdown fans have been waiting for: THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! The X-Men of Apocalypse are here in the Marvel Universe – and that's a very bad thing for the Uncanny X-Men! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies!" "The Age of Apocalypse returns in X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE, a six-part event series by legendary scribe Jeph Loeb, a writer behind the original event, and Eisner nominated artist Simone Di Meo. Marking the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary '90s X-Men crossover, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE will mirror the original epic—kicking off next month in X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1, continuing through X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1-4, and concluding in X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1. X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1 hits stands in just a few weeks, and today, four covers for X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1, on sale in November, are revealed. "Di Meo teases the return of Loeb's iconic co-creation, Nate Grey, A.K.A. X-MAN! Legendary artist Arthur Adams spotlights Rogue, Magneto, and Gambit–the steamy X-Men love triangle that Age of Apocalypse made even more complex! Best-selling cover artist Fanyang delivers a stunning portrait of one of Age of Apocalypse's biggest breakout stars, BLINK. And influential '90s superstar Joe Madureira continues his series of covers featuring the very characters he helped define with an electrifying depiction of Age of Apocalypse's STORM. Another creator behind the original Age of Apocalypse, Madureira returns to the franchise for the first time in decades for this special anniversary event, drawing a variant cover for each issue of X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE. Madureira's covers will also come available as alternate virgin versions.

