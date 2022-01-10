The X-Men Vote Is Live, Will Be Followed By Another Hellfire Gala

Bleeding Cool will be campaigning for Micromax in the upcoming Second Now-Annual X-Men Election, the only British candidate on the ticket. My money, however, is on Firestar getting the Spider-Man And The Amazing Friends vote. Because, yes, just like last year, Marvel Comics is running a vote amongst readers to elect a Marvel character onto the X-Men team. This time, choosing from Armor, Avalanche, Bling, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn and Surge. With the result being announced as part of the Second Now-Annual Hellfire Gala event in the X-Men comic books. And those part of the Marvel Insider programme who live in the USA can compete to actually appear in the Hellfire Gala, drawn into the fashion/news event that last year saw a) a whole lot of X-Men in fashionable gowns b) celebrity appearances from the great and the good and c) the X-Men annexing and terraforming the planet Mars so it becomes Arakko, a home for interdimensional mutantity. What they will do this year, aside from the Vote? No idea.

Marvel is looking to the fans to help select the newest X-Men team once again! Following the success of last year's X-Men election, the second annual event to choose the newest protectors of Krakoa will run from January 10 at 9:00am EST (that's like, now) until 11:59pm EST on Thursday, January 13. Participants can vote at marvel.com/xmenvote.

ARMOR: Hisako Ichiki can create a powerful psionic force field around herself, giving her superhuman strength and durability. She planted the first Krakoan flower on Mars, and as a member of the New Mutants aided her brethren across the globe.

AVALANCHE: A long-standing member of the Brotherhood, Dominikos Petrakis used his seismokinetic powers against the X-Men. Though he was killed by the Red Skull, he was one of countless mutants to be resurrected on Krakoa, where he became an agent of S.W.O.R.D.

BLING!: A former member of Gambit's Chevaliers squad at the Xavier school, Bling! has more recently teamed up with Psylocke and her team to defend Krakoa despite still questioning the new mutant nation's motives. She possesses a diamond-hard body, superhuman strength and the ability to fire crystalline projectiles.

FIRESTAR: Angelica Jones is a veteran super hero, boasting former memberships in the Avengers, New Warriors, Young Allies, and the X-Men themselves – in addition to being one of Spider-Man's most amazing friends. Despite her codename, her powers are microwave-based, allowing her to ignite, melt, or otherwise superheat whatever she targets. She has yet to claim Krakoan citizenship…

GENTLE: The first X-Man to hail from the nation of Wakanda, Nezhno Abidemi now calls Krakoa his home. His mutant power allows him to exponentially increase his musculature, giving him almost limitless strength and invulnerability.

GORGON: Like the mythical creature of his namesake, Tomi Shishido's gaze can turn anyone who meets it into stone. Although he possesses many other superpowers, Gorgon's proficiency with swords is his greatest strength. Due to his skill with a blade, he was able to turn the tide at a crucial moment during the Contest of Swords in Otherworld. Unfortunately, he died doing so and came back… different.

MICROMAX: A British mutant, Scott Wright has served as an agent of various agencies of the Crown including MI13 and F.I.6. In the past, he was also briefly a member of Excalibur – and controversially O*N*E* – when he came into conflict with many of his fellow mutants.

PENANCE: Monet St. Croix touts herself as a near-perfect mutant specimen, with a wide range of powers and talents. Also, though she once considered it a burden, Monet is now capable of shifting to and from her deadly Penance form at will. She currently is the co-CXO of X-Corp.

SIRYN: The daughter of lauded X-Man Banshee, Theresa Cassidy made a name for herself as a member of X-Factor, making use of the same sonic powers as her father. The current X-Factor team was finally able to free her from the influence of the divine being known as Morrigan, to whom she'd sacrificed to save a fellow mutant.

SURGE: One of the most powerful electrokinetics on Krakoa, Noriko Ashida can produce devastating blasts of lightning and move at incredible speeds. She's poised to team-up with her fellow New X-Men alums to protect the next generation of mutantdom. Election results, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June. The results will be completely determined by your votes, so share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote and stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel's social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls. Marvel Insiders will also be eligible to enter the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Sweepstakes** from 1/18 (12 PM ET) until 1/26 (11:59 PM ET) for a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into a Marvel comic book! More information on how to enter will be provided in the coming days. Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today! Voting will be open from 9:00am EST, January 10, 2022, to 11:59pm EST, January 13, 2022. Results from Marvel's X-Men election, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June. Don't miss this next epic chapter for the X-Men this summer! ** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SWEEPSTAKES OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF MARVEL INSIDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 12:00 P.M. E.T. ON 1/18/2022 AND ENDS AT 11:59 P.M. E.T ON 1/26/2022. SEE WWW.MARVEL.COM/INSIDER/FAQ FOR MORE DETAILS.