Theo Parish Auctions US Rights to Nonbinary Graphic Novel, Homebody Theo Parish has auctioned the North American rights to their graphic novel Homebody at HarperAlley to be published in the winter of 2024.

Norwich-based British cartoonist Theo Parish has auctioned the North American rights to their graphic novel Homebody and a second untitled graphic novel to follow in 2025. won by Rose Pleuler at HarperAlley to be published in the winter of 2024. Book rights to both were already auctioned in the UK to senior commissioning editor Cate Augustin and editor Charlie Castelletti at Macmillian Children's Books with a planned release date of April 2024, and the book is based upon Theo Parish's viral web comic short. Homebody tells the deeply personal story of a nonbinary person finding a home in their own body.

Described as "a moving celebration of trans joy, It is for lovers of the very best graphic novels with a universal story about finding your true self and feeling comfortable with who you are. It is for trans young people who want to feel seen, and understand their own journey, and anyone who wants to learn more about trans people's experience."

Of the initial sale, Parish said: "I am incredibly excited to have found a home for my début graphic novel Homebody with Macmillan. The passion and support I have received from MCB has been incredible and I am so happy to be working with a team who champion diverse voices in children's publishing. I feel beyond proud to have been given the opportunity to tell the kind of stories I wish I had access to as a young adult. My hope is that readers will see themselves or those they love reflected in the pages of Homebody and see stories of acceptance and queer joy in a time they are so vitally needed."

Augustin commented: "Homebody is a hugely special book that will speak to a generation. Theo's beautiful, playful prose and commercial artwork hit you like a gut-punch. Homebody carries an important and honest message and at its core is a simply joyous, great read that will stay with the reader long after they've turned the last page."

Castelletti added: "Homebody is a fun and joyful read, full of heart, which is set to delight anyone who comes across it. The prose is uplifting, lyrical and originally authentic, with representation that will speak to teenagers who are just yearning to see themselves reflected in the pages of books."

The book will be launched in the UK with an extensive, multi-channel PR and advertising campaign, collaborations with LGBTQ+ partnership organisations and community initiatives, multi-location book events and collaborative influencer promotions. It is likely that the US will follow in that wake.

Theo describes the comic on Twitter, saying "Homebody – a comic about my relationship with my body as a trans human" and adding "I'm going to be a master of drawing converse shoes at every angle by the end of this graphic novel. 24 so far and I'm not even done inking the introduction."

Theo Parish's agent Becca Langton represented them on behalf of Lydia Silver at the Darley Anderson Children's Book Agency.