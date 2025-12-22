Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Deniz camp

They're Doing It Again With Absolute Martian Manhunter This Week

They're Doing It Again With Absolute Martian Manhunter This Week, according to Deniz Camp

Article Summary Deniz Camp urges fans to grab Absolute Martian Manhunter #7 in print for a unique reading experience.

Past issues featured innovative see-through pages not replicable in digital formats, adding to print exclusivity.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #7 joins new releases of Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman this week.

Storylines involve The Agency investigating Jon J'onzz, with rising tension and new challenges in Middleton.

Absolute Martian Manhunter writer Deniz Camp writes about this week's issue on social media, "Guys, I feel like a broken record but — please get this one in print if you are able. There's a thing I'm really, really proud of that only really works in print."

Previously, the series has given us two see-through pages, which, when held up to the light, give a different reading experience, and one not replicated digitally. Will we get similar on Wednesday? It's one of three Absolute issues that DC Comics is publishing on Wednesday before a two-week break over Christmas.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) JASON AARON (A/CA) RAFA SANDOVAL

It has all been leading to this. The final battle against Ra's Al Ghul, for the fate of Smallville and the soul of Superman! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) DENIZ CAMP (A/CA) JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

After the mind-altering events of the White Martian's first foray on earth the Agency — a shadowy group with unlimited governmental authority — comes to investigate the strange occurrences in Middleton. John must juggle his job, hiding the Martian, his expanding abilities, and his crumbling relationships, all while living out of a motel. Meanwhile, Bridget wrestles with the revelations of John shared with her before his departure while singlehandedly taking care of Tyler! $4.99 US 12/24/25

