Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 Goes And Does It Again (Spoilers)

Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez goes and does it again.... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 delivers another mind-bending twist from Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

The series is known for its reality-bending final pages and inventive storytelling techniques

Martian Manhunter's son Tyler faces his own shocking revelation

Questions remain about characters' motivations between Green and White Martians intensifies

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… when DC Comics published Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez it got considerable attention for a number of things, but especially for its final three pages.

As FBI agent John Jones was coming to terms with what it is that he has become after an explosion in a coffee shop from a terrorist has somehow imbued him with telepathic powers, expressing themselves in the multi-coloured smoke he sees emanating from people. And as his sense of identity is on the fritz, how he sees himself and how his son sees him is also up for grabs. So we got these two final pages…

One has a fallen Agent John Jones looking at an empty shell of himself above. The second, an incomprehensible alien face, speaking an alien language, fallen into a huddle of colour on the ground. But if you follow the instructions…

You got this. And now with Martian Manhunter #6, from the same creative team, well… you are getting it again.

This time, tackling another character, Tyler, son of John Jones, making a similar revelation…

This time with the White Martian. And just as the Manhunter combined with Johns to save him, so the White Martian has done the same with Tyler… maybe… motivations are still all up in the air of course.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #6 (OF 12)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE MARTIAN MARCHES INTO MADNESS! Ideas explode like atom bombs, minds melt, and colors clash in the darkness behind the eyes of every person on the planet. It's Green Martian versus White Martian, John Jones versus madness itself, as he fights to save his family–and the world.$4.99 8/27/2025

