Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In May 2025

Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In May 2025, from MCM to Free Comic Book Day to graphic novel workshops

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for May 2025. Including Free Comic Book Day, with Black Mirror signings, MCM London Comic Con, CSM Comic Con, and the Women Claim Your Story graphic novel workshops in Wimbledon.

Thursday, 1st of May

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 2nd of May

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 3rd of May

Free Comic Book Day at Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. One bag per customer, while stocks last. Only comics marked as Free Comic Book Day titles are free of charge. Giving away a 'Golden Gift Bag' to one lucky customer at each of our stores. This special Grab Bag will contain a selection of this year's Free Comic Book Day titles PLUS a rare variant edition comic. Giving away copies of Planet Death #0 and Happy Hills Samplers while stocks last.

Neil Gibson Signing FCBD 2025 Black Mirror #1, 2-3pm.

The future is bright… and it's terrifying." An introduction to the Black Mirror comic series by Twisted Comics. This Free Comic Book Day grab offers a fresh take on a classic story, exploring the dark side of technology and society with the chilling twists Black Mirror is known for.

Free Comic Book Day at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho,

10am Kids Activity Tables, Flying Eye with Alexis Deacon (Curse of the Chosen) & J oe Todd-Stanton (A Mouse Called Julian).

with (Curse of the Chosen) & J (A Mouse Called Julian). 11am Kids Activity Tables, Beano comes to Gosh! for the very first time and presents a special workshop and activity table with artists Emily McGorman-Bruce & Nigel Auchterlounie.

comes to Gosh! for the very first time and presents a special workshop and activity table with artists 12pm Kids Activity Tables, Tor Freeman (Boss of the Underworld) and Gary Northfield (Derek the Sheep).

1 pm Free Comic Book Day 2025 Boom! Studios 20th Anniversary Signing with John Allison (Giant Days) and Ram V (Rare Flavours).

with (Giant Days) and (Rare Flavours). 3pm Free Comic Book Day 2025 Rick and Morty Signing with Marc Ellerby , the Carl Barks of Rick and Morty comics, and Ellerbisms and Chloe Noonan Monster Hunter , Beck Kubrick whose small press titles like Don't Worry I Die at the End , and Dead Girls have made a real impact at Gosh.

with , the of Rick and Morty comics, and and , whose small press titles like , and have made a real impact at Gosh. Local artists decorating Gosh Comics windows with paintings of the comic characters that they grew up with, Yetunde Ekuntuyi and Clio Isadora. Blind bags of five FCBD titles, available free with a purchase.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Tuesday, 6th of May

CSM Comicon at UAL, Central Saint Martins, Granary Square, UAL students only. Workshops from Haiqi Yang, Stephen O'Toole, Ian Horton, Kate Helen, Mark Hibbett, Miss Sugar Rush, Yiqi Zhang, Chris Shepherd, Anna Slepneva, Lorraine Henry King

10:30 – 14:30 Student, staff and archival displays of comics and artwork in CSM's The Street.

11:00 – 11:45 Building compelling characters [Talk and workshop] Haiqi Yang will lead a workshop and talk about her graphic novel that focusses on medicine and anxiety. The workshop will help you navigate and use feelings to build vivid, compelling characters. This will be held in our pop up in CSM's The Street. We will be providing art material. If you enjoy working with any particular paper, pencils and pens, feel free to bring those but we will be providing some art supplies.

11:50 – 12:15 Thinking outside the (comics archive) box [Talk and showcase], First public showing of the LCC Library small press comics collection. Stephen O'Toole will talk you through this brand new archive. This will be held in CSM's The Street.

12:20 – 12:50 Pouring Oil on Troubled Waters [Talk] Ian Horton, Genre and Ecopolitics in a European Parliament Public Relations Comic. This will be held in CSM's The Street.

12:55 – 13:55 Autobiographical Comics [Workshop] Anna Slepneva. Create a one-page autobiographical comic by reflecting on personal moments. Go from script to illustrated story to capture memory, identity, and emotion. This will be held in our pop up workshop space in CSM's The Street. We will be providing art materials! If you would enjoy working with any specific papers, pencils and pens feel free to bring these!

12:55 – 13:55 Social with Creative Practices of Care [BYO lunch] Kate Pelen, Grab lunch or coffee from the canteen and chat and mingle with the newly created Community of Practice!

14:00 – 14:20 Data and Doctor Doom: who's Doctor Doom [Musical performance] Mark Hibbett. As Mark prepares to take his new show on the road, he will be showcasing two parts at CSM Comicon. This will be held in the pop up workshop space in The Street.

14:30 – 15:30 Life Drawing with Miss Sugar Rush [Workshop]. Miss Sugar Rush, burlesque star and pin up artist. Join us for a life drawing class, modelled by the beautiful pin up artist Miss Sugar Rush. The life drawing class with see you creating an A3 comic book page. This session will be taught by Belgium artist, Alain Poncelet who is a specialist in classic life drawing techniques. We will be using 9B and 8B pencils on paper. We will be providing the art materials, but if you enjoy working with any specific materials feel free to bring these! Follow Sugar in Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/misssugarrush This will be held in our pop up workshop space in CSM's The Street.

15:35 – 16:20 Culture and comics-making [Workshop] Yiqi Zhang. Practical workshop reflecting on how the forms of their comics interact with their perceptions of cultures. This will be held in our pop up workshop space in CSM's The Street. We will be providing some art materials for this workshop. If you enjoy working with any specific medium please feel free to bring this!

16:10 – 18:35 Posy Simmonds on her art & Tamara Drewe [Talk and Film screening] Posy Simmonds, a Central School of Art and Design (now called CSM) graduate, will be delivering a talk and introduction to the film Tamara Drewe, this will be followed by a film screening. [E002 lecture theatre]

18:40 – 19:40 From Animator to Comic Books: Anfield Road [Talk] [E002 lecture theatre] Chris Shepherd talks about his graphic novel Anfield Road which was recently The Observer's graphic novel of the month.

19:45 – 21:00 Social drinks in CSM Platform Bar!

Join us for a relaxed social at CSM's bar.

Wednesday, 7th of May

CSM Comicon at UAL, UAL Doctoral School, 2nd Floor, 272 High Holborn, UAL students only. Paul Gravett will discuss why comics matter in the UK. Additional talks will be presented by Ivanka Hahneberger and Lorraine Henry King. One-to-ones with David Manley-Leach, Senior Creative Editor of Titan Comics & Magazines

10:00 – 14:30 Student and staff displays of comics and artwork, UAL Comics Research Hub

10:20 – 10:40 Data and Doctor Doom: how do we know? [Musical performance]bMark Hibbett, UAL

10:45 – 11:45 Literary Agents & Publishers [Panel Q&A] Jodie Hodges [United Agents], Claire Wilson [RCW], James Spackman [the BKS Agency], Molly Ker Hawn [the Bent Agency], Emma Hayley [Self Made Hero], Phoebe Hedges [Titan Comics & Magazines], David Manley-Leach [Titan Comics & Magazines] and Yak El-Droubie [Korero Press]. For students/staff wishing to add physical submissions to the literary agent and publishers, please arrive at the Doctoral School between 9.20-10.20 to add these to the individually named tote bags.

11:50 – 12:45 The Life of an Artist – Touring European Bande Dessinee Festivals [Talk] Alain Poncelet, artist coming from Belgium. How to navigate a career as an artist? Alain talks about his experiences touring, discusses the differences between Comic Cons and European comic book festivals and provides stylistic advice on navigating between US, Italian, Japanese and Franco-Belgian styles.

12:45 – 13:00 'La Maison' illustrated narrative reading by Gabrielle Cariolle [Reading] Gabrielle Cariolle (LCC) presents a reading and showcase of her two riso-printed illustrated narratives, entitled La Maison.

13:10 – 13:55 Why being a comic creative in the UK matters more than ever [Talk] Paul Gravett, journalist, curator, writer & broadcaster. "Once stereotyped as the preserve of improbably dressed superhumans with world-saving tendencies, in recent years graphic novels have become one of today's most exciting art forms, taking on the world we live in and reflecting it back to us in a thousand different ways." Paul Gravett has been involved in comic publishing and promotion since 1981 and will talk about his passion and relentless excitement for the art form.

13:30 – 14:30 Black Superheroes and Costume [Workshop and live PhD] Lorraine Henry King has passed her PhD VIVA on costume and black superheroes. During this workshop she will share the findings of her research and you will test film clips that challenge our perceptions of costume's impact on equitable superheroes.

14:00 – 14:45 Expanding graphic novel horizons [Talk] Ivanka Hahnenberger, an international graphic novel advocate, consultant, agent and translator from French and German. She is General Manager of VIP Brands which helped establish the Comics Corner at Bologna Book Fair, the Comics Business Center at Frankfurt Book Fair, the Rights Market at LICAF, the acquisition editor program at Angouleme, the Sophie Castille Awards for comics in translation and several other programs to help expand graphic novel horizons.

12:50 – 14:30 One-to-ones with David Manley-Leach of Titan [individual pre-booked slots] These are 10 minute pre-booked slots on a first come first serve basis for those who would like to pitch work or talk to David about submitting work to Titan.

12:50 – 14:30 SOLD OUT! One-to-ones with Phoebe Hedges of Titan [pre-booked slots]

Reads May, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Catwoman: Trail of the Catwoman and use code READSMAY25 on the Gosh website for a discount.

Summer Shadows Launch Party With John Harris Dunning and Ricardo Cabral, at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm.

Launch party for the collected edition containing all four issues with writer John Harris Dunning and artist Ricardo Cabral. "The Talented Mr. Ripley meets Dracula, this stylish neo-noir horror graphic novel will sink its teeth into you and leave you infatuated. Forever."

GO INSPIRE WORKSHOPS | WOMAN CLAIM YOUR STORY | Art, Power & Graphic Novels, Wimbledon Library, Wimbledon, 5-8pm with Josephine von Bülow

Drawing Techniques & Female Artists: Go Inspire, facilitators, group introduction. Introduction to female artists throughout time and their influence. A chat about womanhood and the importance of diverse stories and art. ACTIVITY/EXERCISE (1h.): 30 minutes to finalise your rough storyboard and elements that make up your story. Help each other out and talk about how you go about creating your stories. Even though you work on individual stories, you also support each other's process as creatives and women. 10 minutes explanation and exercise in building a graphic novel based on your scribbles, sketches and storyboard. 20 minutes Graphic Novel begins. We move into the final chapter of your story where all your previous work and exercises will shape the stage on which you'll visualise your story. WRAP UP (10min.): HOMEWORK for next time: Continue working on your graphic novel outlines and structure.

Thursday, 8th of May

There Was Screaming Everywhere II, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm.

Killer lineup at this live comic reading event at The Cartoon Museum! London-based comic artists and wonderful people (it's true) Roman Muradov, Peony Gent, and Jade King will showcase their comics on the big screen and read them to you. Brace yourself for stories about terrible fathers, doomscrolling, and the adventures of Britney and Tina.

Saturday, 10th of May

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 14th of May

GO INSPIRE WORKSHOPS | WOMAN CLAIM YOUR STORY | Art, Power & Graphic Novels, Wimbledon Library, Wimbledon, 5-8pm with Josephine von Bülow

Final Creation INTRODUCTION (15 min.): Introduction to Go Inspire, facilitators, group introduction. Sharing your progress with the group. ACTIVITY/EXERCISE (50 min.): 50 minutes of finishing your graphic novel. The aim is not to have a perfect final product, but to have visualised your very own story. Throughout this final hour while you draw and write, I will talk about the power of storytelling and the importance of claiming your own story. Looking at societal constructs that narrate womanhood in certain ways. SHARING CIRCLE (20 min.): Whether you are completely finished or halfway there, what matters is giving voice to female led stories. Sharing your journey and use of techniques. These are tools that can help empower your life. Share with the group what you have accomplished and learned throughout the workshop. Share your graphic novel

Friday, 16th of May

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Saturday, 17th of May

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 21st of May

Comic Book Workshop with Neill Cameron at Waterstones Finchley Road to celebrate the release of Donut Squad, 4-5.30pm.

We are delighted to welcome cartoonist and writer, and creator of the award-winning Mega Robo Bros series, Neill Cameron to as he joins us for a Comic Book Workshop and to present his brand-new, addictive, laugh-out-loud comic book, Donut Squad. Recommended for ages 7-11. Tickets: £10 Child Ticket, includes entry and a copy of Donut Squad (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event or £6 Child General Admission

Thursday, 22nd of May

Comic Panel Discussion: Speed Switch: A Deep Dive into Chaos in Motion, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30pm.

The creative team behind Speed Switch, the high-octane cyberpunk racing saga that's taken comics, animation, and gaming by storm. The creators will take you on a journey through the origins of Speed Switch, sharing the inspirations that fueled its creation and how the series evolved into the action-packed story it is today. The discussion will explore the team's collaborative process and the challenges of bringing the world of Speed Switch to life across different mediums, from comics to new frontiers in storytelling. Fans will also get an exclusive look at Issue 3 and a recap of the story so far, delving into how character-driven narratives and dynamic artwork keep the series moving at full throttle. To top it all off, the creators will tease what the future holds for the franchise, so get ready for surprises, insights, and an inside look at the chaos in motion!

Friday, 23rd of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

With comic creators Tom King, Jim Zub, Sean Gordon Murphy, Aaron Campbell, Alex Norris, Alison Sampson, Andrew Lee Griffith, Artgerm, Bex Ollerton, Chris Condon, Chris Shepherd, Christian Ward, Corin M Howell, Dave Cook, David Leach, Dennis Menheere, Elena Vitagliano, Eren Angiolini, Gary Erskine, Hamish Steele, hanavbara, Jacob Phillips, John Harris Dunning, John J. Pearson, Kayden Phoenix, Kyle Starks, Laura Howell, Lee Bradley, Lee Townsend, Marc Ellerby, Marc Laming, Mark Brooks, Mat Wakeham, Mitch Gerads, Monty Nero, NerfAlice, Nick Gribbon, Nigel Parkinson, Norm Konyu, Patrick Mulholland, Paul Fry, Rachael Smith, Rachta Lin, Raquel Travé, Relatable Doodles, Ryan O'Sullivan, Sarah Graley, Steve Tanner, Sunfwer, Tyler Kirkham

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Saturday, 24th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Sunday, 25th of May

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Monday, 26th of May

Jim Zub Signing Conan The Barbarian: Battle Of The Black Stone, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. 2-2+3pm.

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Wednesday, 28th of May

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Friday, 30th of May

Comic Book Workshop with Neill Cameron at Waterstones Piccadilly to celebrate the release of Donut Squad, 1.30-3pm.

We are delighted to welcome cartoonist and writer, and creator of the award-winning Mega Robo Bros series, Neill Cameron to as he joins us for a Comic Book Workshop and to present his brand-new, addictive, laugh-out-loud comic book, Donut Squad. Recommended for ages 7-11. Tickets: £10 Child Ticket, includes entry and a copy of Donut Squad (RRP £9.99), available for collection at the event or £6 Child General Admission

Saturday, 31st of May

Low: Bowie's Berlin Years Signing With Reinhard Kleist, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2 pm.

Reinhard Kleist continues his David Bowie biopic, following his previous comic, Starman: Bowie's Stardust Years! Reinhard's latest entry, published by SelfMadeHero, explores the the pop god's time in Berlin while he recorded the 'Berlin Trilogy' of albums. Reinhard's passion for music and comics is evident, with previous biopics of Nick Cave and Johnny Cash under his belt, being well equipped to take on this key period in Bowie's life. We've also got an exclusive signed bookplate drawn by Reinhard to accompany all sales of the book.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 7th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

After the Darkness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 29th June.

A special display to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day shining a light on veterans' service and their memories of VE Day, brought to life through wonderful evocative recreations drawn by illustrator and long-term supporter of Blind Veterans UK, Martin Impey.

