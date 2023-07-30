Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cartoon museum, forbidden planet, Gosh Comcis, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, For August 2023

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2023, kicks off with lots of comic book stuff to do for the kids.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2023, kicks off with lots of comic book stuff to do for the kids and a fair amount to do with the adults as well. And a Small Press Day uniting Gosh Comics and the Cartoon Museum.

Tuesday, 1st of August

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed!

Summer Camp Week 2 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9-3pm

Wednesday, 2 August

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-Noon

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Thursday, 3 August

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Private View: Who We Really A.R.: Augmented Reality Art Exhibition by voxie, no format Gallery, Casting House, Deptford, 7-9pm. Will include snacks and artist talk.

Who We Really A.R. is a series of augmented reality (AR) artworks, illustrating the real life diversity, complexity and simplicity of our relationships through P.D.A. (public displays of affection). Using a mix of comic book illustration, animation and AR technology, the artist explores the real life world of PDA, the perceptions of what relationships look like, and highlights the role of the observer. Ultimately, it hopes to illustrate the joy and fun of love, and how it very much "recognises no barriers", including LGBTQ+, interracial, extramarital, cultural and religious themes. voxie is an illustrator & animator born in South London, focusing on merging digital tech with traditional ink. She created this augmented reality project as part of MA Illustration (online) at the University of Hertfordshire. After working most of her life as a graphic designer, almost 20 years later, she returns to the art world through this MA. This would be her first solo exhibition. Her art is inspired by a combination of comics, manga, woodcut prints, vintage graphics and 80s cartoons.

Multiverse Madness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Learn how to draw yourself and have fun drawing an adventure featuring the 'new you' in a comic strip!

Friday, 4th of August

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.



Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your

Comic Making Mayhem, Wembley Library, Wembley Park

Want to be the superhero of your own comic? Join us for lots of comic making fun at a summer workshop. ComicMania.co.uk is a free online educational platform that teaches creative writing skills through personalised comics with diverse superheroes and main characters. Children will create comics with characters who look like them and members of their community, so bring a digital device to make and print your own comics or join us for a paper-based session. The choice is yours. Together we will make great characters, great stories and great comics!

Saturday, 5th of August

Small Press Day 2023, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 11-4pm. Since its inception back in 2016, once a year, comic shops all across the country have been inviting independent and self-published comic creators to join them for a day of signings and festivities in celebration of the wonderful DIY comics scene.

11am-12pm. a special Avery Hill signing with Lord Hurk , Clio Isadora , Alex Potts and Shanti Rai .

a special signing with , , and . 12-1pm a sci-fi themed signing with Jonathan Adams , Gareth Brookes , Ferry Gouw , Lando , Savage Pencil and Emix Regulus .

a sci-fi themed signing with , , , , and . 1-2pm , Broken Frontier's current and former "6 to Watch" creators with Tal Brosh , Ed Firth , Kry García , J Webster Sharp and Rachel Tubb .

, Broken Frontier's current and former "6 to Watch" creators with , , , and . 2-3pm , with Babak Ganjei , Will Humberstone , Anna Readman , Molly Stocks , Olivia Sullivan and Timothy Winchester .

, with , , , , and . 3-4pm will have Sean Azzopardi, Fraser Geesin, Paul Jon Milne, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford and Dan White.

Small Press Day 2023, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-4pm

Join us on Small Press Day to meet some of the creators we work with in person! FREE with Museum entry ticket.

11am – Noon: Lana Le – You may have joined Lana for one of her regular artist chats on Instagram about making a career in the creative industries. Here, she'll be bringing her own new merchandise with her and you can chat to her about all things creative.

Lana Le – You may have joined Lana for one of her regular artist chats on Instagram about making a career in the creative industries. Here, she'll be bringing her own new merchandise with her and you can chat to her about all things creative. 11am – Noon The Spatula Comic – Created by Seb Rooks, Tawan Satitkit-Foster, Iris Hearton, Sol de Glanville, Larks Above and Eddie Favell. (Members of Year 8 Kingsdale Foundation School of Art) come and buy their comic and find out how these young creators did it.

The Spatula Comic – Created by Seb Rooks, Tawan Satitkit-Foster, Iris Hearton, Sol de Glanville, Larks Above and Eddie Favell. (Members of Year 8 Kingsdale Foundation School of Art) come and buy their comic and find out how these young creators did it. 12pm – 3pm : Stefan Alexander – A regular at zine fairs across the country, his recent collaboration with Stereohype has seen his 'Speedos' badge designs take off as a best-seller at the Saatchi Gallery.

: Stefan Alexander – A regular at zine fairs across the country, his recent collaboration with Stereohype has seen his 'Speedos' badge designs take off as a best-seller at the Saatchi Gallery. Rose Mac – Creator of the Comic Activity book series Up & Out which aims to maximise socialisation and physical activity in care homes, and encourage the community to engage with isolated elderly people.

Siberian Lizard – Aka Liza N Cooper creates comics about Meems and Feefs: two mischievious ferrets. Come along and be one of the first to lay eyes on her (their!) new book!

Monday, 7th of August

Ready, Set, Meet the Author: Isabel Roxas Forest Gate Library, Forest Gate 11am-12.30pm

Part of the Ready, Set, Read – Summer Reading Challenge 2023 collection. Take part in a comics workshop with author and illustrator Isabel Roxas

Meet author and illustrator Isabel Roxas, creator of the award-winning graphic novel series The Adventures of Team Pom, and create your own comic with cool original characters.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Tuesday, 8th of August

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-Noon

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Wednesday, 9th August

Reads August, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

Does a rose by any other name smell as sweet? We'll be finding that out together with our summer hot-house pick for Reads this August. God, villain, activist, scientist and the undead. All these titles have been linked to Pamela Isley at some point in her eventful life. Now armed with a new body she didn't choose, and an old mission to finally end the scourge of mankind, Poison Ivy is leaving Gotham behind her in this body horror-infused, character-defining epic from the visionary creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. As always this must-read book is available from your friends and ours at Gosh with the discount code READSAUG23 . And as usual we'll be meeting at our favourite comic book store this side of Blüdhaven. So be sure to get there by 19:00 when to floronic fun begins.

Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed!

Thursday 10th August

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Friday 11th August

But You Have Friends Launch Party With Emilia McKenzie, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm.

Emilia McKenzie launches her new graphic memoir, But You Have Friends from Top Shelf. Emilia makes sci-fi comics under the alias of Emix Regulus for a while. But You Have Friends marks her first graphic memoir, a heartfelt and bittersweet comic recollecting the friendship between Emilia and a close friend who sadly died. You'll be able to pre-order a signed copy of the book here. London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Multiverse Madness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Learn how to draw yourself and have fun drawing an adventure featuring the 'new you' in a comic strip!

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Comic Making Mayhem, Wembley Library, Wembley Park

Want to be the superhero of your own comic? Join us for lots of comic making fun at a summer workshop. ComicMania.co.uk is a free online educational platform that teaches creative writing skills through personalised comics with diverse superheroes and main characters. Children will create comics with characters who look like them and members of their community, so bring a digital device to make and print your own comics or join us for a paper-based session. The choice is yours. Together we will make great characters, great stories and great comics!

Saturday, 12th of August

Inside Out Festival in Leicester Square – Aardman Model Making, 11am-7pm

Join the Cartoon Museum in Leicester Square for the Inside Out Festival and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Will Harding, one of Aardman's own modelmakers. Activites are free and drop-in throughout the day, and are suitable for age 6+.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 13th of August

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Monday, 14th of August

Tuesday, 15th of August

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Wednesday, 16th of August

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-Noon

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Thursday, 17th of August

Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Life Drawing, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8.30pm

Life drawing returns to The Cartoon Museum! Join us for a session suitable for all levels from beginners upwards with model Shardae-Rose, and take inspiration from Norman Thelwell's love of the countryside with a session inspired by wood nymphs, fairies and all things country folk tales! Help and advice provided if needed from Chris Geary.

Friday, 18th of August

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Multiverse Madness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Learn how to draw yourself and have fun drawing an adventure featuring the 'new you' in a comic strip!

Saturday, 19th of August

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Tuesday, 22nd of August

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-Noon

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Wednesday, 23rd of August

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed!

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Thursday 24th August

Lief the Unlucky Viking: Saga of the Shooting Star Launch Party With Gary NorthfieldGosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm.

Gary Northfield has been making comics since 2002, having drawn for likes of the Beano and the Phoenix, as well as creating the series Julius Zebra published by Walker Books, as well as establishing his own publishing outfit, Bog Eyed Books. His newest illustrated book, also published by Walker Books, follows the calamitous adventures of the determined titular wolf pup, Leif. Here's some words from the publisher: You can also pre-order a signed copy of the book.

The Return of Mangavention!! – Waterstones Bluewater West Village, Dartford, 8pm

Come join us as we celebrate all things manga and anime, with a night full of qizzes, prizes and much more.

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Multiverse Madness, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Learn how to draw yourself and have fun drawing an adventure featuring the 'new you' in a comic strip!

Saturday, 26th of August

Al Ewing Signing The Immortal Thor, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

Comics for research, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, Bloomsbury

This workshop is aimed at young persons age 11 to 17 years who are interested in writing or illustrating a comic strip. In this workshop we will discuss the results of one research project and summarise them in a comic strip.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 27th of August

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Thursday, 31st of August

Queer Girls' Book Club August Meeting: Flung Out Of Space, The Common Press Bookshop, Bethnal Green Road, 7.30-8.45pm

We're back this August with a graphic novel! What does it mean to be a queer icon? Can you truly divorce the work from the artist? A fictional and complex portrait of bestselling author Patricia Highsmith caught up in the longing that would inspire her queer classic, The Price of Salt. Veteran comics creators Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer have teamed up to tell this story through Highsmith's eyes―reimagining the events that inspired her to write the story that would become a foundational piece of queer literature. Flung Out of Space opens with Pat begrudgingly writing low-brow comics. A drinker, a smoker, and a hater of life, Pat knows she can do better. However, one of those very affairs and a chance encounter in a department store give Pat the idea for her soon-to-be beloved tale of homosexual love that was the first of its kind―it gave the lesbian protagonists a happy ending. This is not just the story behind a classic queer book, but of a queer artist who was deeply flawed. It's a comic about what it was like to write comics in the 1950s, but also about what it means to be a writer at any time in history, struggling to find your voice. Author Grace Ellis contextualises Patricia Highsmith as both an unintentional queer icon, and a figure whose problematic views and noted anti-Semitism have cemented her controversial legacy.

The Cartoon Museum Late: Let's Draw…SUSTAINABILITY, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-10pm

An evening of listening to the GREEN GRADS explain their innovative design projects that are all about saving the planet then illustrating these ideas to describe them in pictures, diagrams and comic strips. A relaxed evening of listening, sketching, chatting and drinking.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Who We Really A.R.: Augmented Reality Art Exhibition by voxie, no format Gallery, Casting House, Deptford, until 6th August, 1-7pn

Who We Really A.R. is a series of augmented reality (AR) artworks, illustrating the real life diversity, complexity and simplicity of our relationships through P.D.A. (public displays of affection). Using a mix of comic book illustration, animation and AR technology, the artist explores the real life world of PDA, the perceptions of what relationships look like, and highlights the role of the observer. Ultimately, it hopes to illustrate the joy and fun of love, and how it very much "recognises no barriers", including LGBTQ+, interracial, extramarital, cultural and religious themes. voxie is an illustrator & animator born in South London, focusing on merging digital tech with traditional ink. She created this augmented reality project as part of MA Illustration (online) at the University of Hertfordshire. After working most of her life as a graphic designer, almost 20 years later, she returns to the art world through this MA. This would be her first solo exhibition. Her art is inspired by a combination of comics, manga, woodcut prints, vintage graphics and 80s cartoons.

WAVE: Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts , Japan House, Kensington High Street , until the 22nd October

Explore the vibrant diversity of Japanese graphic arts in this bold exhibition which bridges the worlds of fine art, commercial illustration, The work of a selection of 60 Japanese artists is presented, with late 20th-century innovators Tanaami Keiichi and Yumura Teruhiko featured alongside a number of emerging artists being exhibited for the first time in the UK.Graphic arts featured in the exhibition include elements of pop art, surrealism and illustration, as well as the concept of heta-uma, which translates as 'bad, but good', and refers to apparently unskilled art which reveals greater merit upon close inspection. Emerging in the underground manga magazine GARO in the 1970s, heta-uma challenges our perspective of what is 'ugly' or 'beautiful' and our definitions of art itself. Variety and anarchy are ever-present in WAVE, with Jenny kaori's bold, punky depictions of girlhood juxtaposed against Yukishita Mayu's brooding photorealist portraits and husband and wife team tupera tupera's delightful children's book illustration. Inspired by an annual exhibition in Tokyo of the same name, and curated by artists Hiro Sugiyama and Takahashi Kintarō, WAVE: Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts presents a rare opportunity to experience the diversity of Japanese illustration and graphic arts in one place outside Japan.

Norman Thelwell Saves the Planet to September 3rd, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Published in 1971, The Effluent Society by Norman Thelwell spoke about modern life and how the progress of humanity has led to us having an impact on the world. Many climate experts have struggled to instill the same love for our natural world that his work was able to. In his own words: 'I was a sort of an unofficial country cartoonist, doing funny drawings that involved birds, cattle, pigs and poultry. One day I did a pony drawing and it was like striking a sensitive nerve. The response was instantaneous.' Thelwell's love for the countryside was front and centre in The Effluent Society and his opinions were quite forward-thinking. His words and art read as a hilarious but heartfelt message to look after the spaces we love and the world we live in, and in many ways predicted the issues that we face in 2023 and beyond. The Cartoon Museum is celebrating this important work in 2023 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Thelwell's birth and Methuen Publishing re-releasing the book over 50 years since it was first written. This year, The Cartoon Museum takes the torch that Thelwell was trying to pass on. There's a fine history of cartooning being used for public messaging whether that be for health of the body, mind or planet. That's because where some more scientific communication may be harder to decipher, cartoons are and always will be accessible and engaging. We've come together with a number of modern day cartoonists and environmentalists to create art and messages about what needs to be done to support climate recovery and carbon neutrality across Britain and the world. We will display their work alongside alongside a bounty of original Thelwell cartoons, plus some of his countryside watercolours and original art materials and references, to inspire the next generation of doodlers and "direct-actioners" to pick up their notebooks and make a change. Because we think Thelwell was right. And we believe he, and you, could save the world. We've also used this opportunity to change how we do things here in The Cartoon Museum. So far, we have:

Elected a Green Guardian for the museum!

Been selected to participate in London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Business Climate Challenge!

Used a carbon tracker to see how much effect on the planet each of our exhibitions is making!

Designed the exhibition with sustainability in mind, using as many recycled or re-used materials as possible!

She Is My Daughter: All Of Her Is Me to 8th of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

In 2019, the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières – also known as Doctors Without Borders or MSF – commissioned award-winning cartoonist Ella Baron to travel to its field hospital in Pibor, South Sudan. She spent several weeks interviewing and sketching staff and patients about the difficulties in accessing maternity care in this remote rural region. Rising star Ella Baron, who had scooped the Philip Geddes Prize for Foreign Reporting and Young Cartoonist of the Year already by this point, created an intimate and personal piece of graphic reportage out of her experience in the field. Her nine-page graphic short story follows the lives of three generations of women; Chacha, her daughter Laito, and Laito's daughter Maria. Their story is the subject of The Cartoon Museum's latest In-Focus capsule exhibition. A print version of the graphic short story Ella Baron created alongside prints and other pieces of merchandise to do with the exhibition in our shop.

