Things To Do In London If You Like Comics For March 2026

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics For March 2026, from Image Comics Night to Posy Simmonds to Tula Lotay

Article Summary Discover March 2026’s top comic signings, panels, and launch parties across London’s best shops and venues

Meet renowned creators like Posy Simmonds, Tula Lotay, Charles Soule, and the legends of Image Comics

Explore art masterclasses, zine workshops, life drawing sessions, and welcoming meetups for all ages

Don't miss exhibitions and socials celebrating comics culture, sci-fi, manga, and graphic storytelling

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for March 2026, a little late this month, apologies. With signings at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, events by Kev F Sutherland, an evening of Image Comics creators at Waterstones, an evening with Posy Simmonds and the Young Cartoonist Awards, with everything seeming to happen on the 26th of March. If you are tired of comics in London, you are tired of life!

Wednesday, 4th of March

Escalate Arts Literature Festival: Comic Book Art Masterclass by Kev F Sutherland, Staines Library Hub, South Street, Staines-upon-Thames, 4:30 to 6:30 pm

Join artist Kev F Sutherland: for a lively two-hour Comic Art Masterclass suitable for ages 11+. This interactive session introduces participants to the fundamentals of comic storytelling, character design, and visual humour. Working together as a group, participants will create a collaborative comic featuring a strip by every attendee, along with a caricature drawn live by the artist. By the end of the session, everyone will have contributed to a finished comic. 11+ event

Thursday, 5th of March

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design.

Friday, 6th of February

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 7th of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 9th of March

Evening of Masterclass Storytelling: Image Comics Graphic Novel Legends at Waterstones, Tottenham Court Road 7pm to 8.30pm

With a panel featuring Sean Phillips of Criminal and Reckless, his son Jacob Phillips of That Texas Blood, Bryan Hitch of Ultimates, Authority and now Redcoat, Kieron Gillen of Doctor Aphra, The Wicked + The Divine, Die and Power Fantasy, and Chrissy Williams of Golden Rage. "Whether you're a lifelong collector or new to the world of sequential art, this is a rare opportunity to hear these creators discuss their craft, the evolution of the industry, and the secrets behind their latest projects. What to Expect: A moderated panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A and a book signing session. On Sale: The latest releases from all featured creators will be available for purchase on the night. Tickets are limited. Don't miss your chance to meet the minds behind your favourite panels."

Wednesday, 11th of March

Groupies Signing With Tula Lotay and Helen Mullane, at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 6-7pm

Groupies is a seductive supernatural horror about life on the road with rock and roll band, The Moon Show. Tula's art is an absolute favourite of ours at Gosh! and highly recommend checking this one out! Here's what publisher Mad Cave say about the comic: Celebrated filmmaker Helen Mullane teams up with superstar artist Tula Lotay for sex, drugs, and rock and roll on the Sunset Strip! On a wild night out at the Fox Club, the coolest, hottest, and wildest girls on (or off) the Strip meet the edgiest up-and-coming band in town, and sparks fly. The Moon Show's stardom is about to rise as they celebrate getting signed to the legendary Asmodeus Records. As the story unfolds, the excited groupies head on tour with the band – living the dream – but their tuned-in and dropped-out idyll is about to unravel. Something dark is pulling the strings, and the girls are about to discover the true cost of rock and roll. You can pre-order a signed copy of Groupies from our website by clicking the link here.

Reads February, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

Volume 1 of Witch Hat Atelier. Gosh online discount code: READSMAR26. If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members.

Volume 1 of Witch Hat Atelier. Gosh online discount code: READSMAR26. If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members.

Thursday, 12th of March

Charles Soule Signing Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5.30-6.30pm.

Charles Soule will be signing copies of Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell

Friday, 13th of March

Shushu Launch Party With Ziggy Hanaor and Benjamin Phillips, at Gosh Comics , Berwick St, Soho, 7pm-onwards.

"We're extremely excited to welcome back Ziggy Hanaor to the shop, after a successful launch party with them in 2025. Ziggy previously released the fantastic Everything Amplified with Sarah Lippett back in September last year and we can't wait for the newest title, this time with artist Benjamin Phillips! The pair have previously collaborated together on Alte Zachen, whose expressive artwork seems like a perfect fit for Ziggy's heartfelt storytelling. From the creators of Alte Zachen (V&A Award-winner and Carnegie-shortlisted), this marks Cicada's first adult graphic novel. Benjamin Phillips' expressive hand-drawn ink illustrations breathe life into every page. Told with subtlety, wit and warmth, it explores universal themes that will resonate deeply with readers. Celebrate the launch with Benjamin and Ziggy on Friday 13th March, from 7pm. You can pre-order a signed copy of Shushu by clicking the link here.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 14th of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Thursday, 19th of March

All Tomorrows – C.M. Koseman in Conversation, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8pmJoin us for a very special evening with the creator of cult phenomenon All Tomorrows for a discussion on speculative evolution, illustrated futures and cult sci-fi imagination. What does the future hold for the evolution of our species? This is the first-ever English language print edition of the online cult sensation! Prepare to embark on a speculative odyssey in All Tomorrows: an extraordinary exploration of the potentials and pitfalls of human evolution. In this visionary classic, author and artist C.M. Kosemen imagines how life will be shaped by genetic manipulation, alien intervention and the relentless forces of evolutionary change. From the colonisation of Mars to the ultimate destiny of humanity, the future is bound to unfold in unexpected and unsettling ways…All Tomorrows is a thrilling tale of survival and a breathtaking work of imagination that catalogues the progress of new human species and documents the trials they face on distant worlds. Some will flourish while others fade into oblivion, but the vital essence of humanity persists against all odds. This print edition of Kosemen's cult classic features his original illustrations and bonus material including a special commentary, sketchbook excerpts and never-before-seen artwork.

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

Friday, 20th of March

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 21st of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 22nd of March

Hemel Hempstead Comic Con, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 10am-4pm

A super fun family friendly event full of all things film, tv, comic con and toys, including loads of people in costume and much much more. Come and spend the day immersed in Comic Con culture with lots of people dressed as their favourite characters. We also have Retro gaming, facepainting, board and card gmaing areas, movie cars on display and lots of exhibitors selling everything from Star Wars to Stranger Things. A family friendly, great value for money event where everyone is welcome. For ticket holders with additional needs who may find it helpful to enjoy the event in a quieter atmosphere we offer a 9.30am entry so that gives some time before the main entry at 10am where the event is not crowded or loud. If you feel this would help you or someone in your party then please email us on zoe@bolt-events.com and we will add you to the early entry list.

Wednesday, 25th of March

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends.

Thursday, 26th of March

Was That Normal? Launch Party by Alex Potts at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho from 7pm.

Come along to the launch party and meet Alex on Thursday 26th March, from 6pm. You can pre-order a signed copy from our website.

Berwick St, Soho from 7pm. Come along to the launch party and meet Alex on Thursday 26th March, from 6pm. You can pre-order a signed copy from our website. Museum Late: Young Cartoonist Awards, Cartoon Museum , Wells Street, Noho, 6pm onwards

The British Cartoonists Association will announce the 2025 Young Cartoonist Award winners at 6.30pm in the permanent gallery and unveil their works, which will be on display in the Clore learning studio for one year. Join us for our March Museum Late where our galleries are open after dark. See more than 300 years of British cartoon, caricature and comic art heritage in our permanent gallery and catch our special exhibition The Future Was Then. Entry is free for Friends, children under 18 and those with existing annual passes to the Museum.

Do Admit! The Mitford Sisters and Me: Mimi Pond with Posy Simmonds, Foyles Bookshop, 107 Charing Cross Road, Soho

Join acclaimed graphic novelists Posy Simmonds in conversation with Mimi Pond on her beautiful new graphic history of the Mitford Sisters. Outrageous, passionate and glamourous – this is a stunning graphic biography of the six sisters who blazed their way through the 20th century, beguiling their peers, the press and then the rest of the world. The discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A and book signing. Your ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Join acclaimed graphic novelists Posy Simmonds in conversation with Mimi Pond on her beautiful new graphic history of the Mitford Sisters. Outrageous, passionate and glamourous – this is a stunning graphic biography of the six sisters who blazed their way through the 20th century, beguiling their peers, the press and then the rest of the world. The discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A and book signing. Your ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Friday, 27th of March

Drink and Draw, Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm

Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 28th of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all

Sunday, 29th of March

Comic – Zine Workshop, The Create Place, Old Ford Road, Tower Hamlets, 2- 4pm,

Learn how to tell a comic strip-style story in just three mini zine panels – no drawing skills needed!

Tuesday, 31st of March

Autistic Girls Workshops, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, Ages 8-14: Noon-2pm, Ages 15-19: 3-5pm. 15 tickets per session so booking is essential. Tickets are free.

Come along to this arts and crafts session designed for autistic girls to get creative together. This workshop will be hosted by Bex Knight, who is an autistic woman herself and has worked with us over the years to create our access comics, which you'll be able to see in person on the day! During this session, participants will make physical objects using their own drawings and art, coming out of it with their own key rings, stickers and badges! There will also be snacks on offer and breaks during the session. These sessions are open to anyone who identifies as female or non-binary and fits within the stated age groups above. Any questions please email: outreach@cartoonmuseum.org

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 21st March 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

Mori Homemade Cafe in Islington, London announce: 'A selection of 30 brand new illustrations from a diverse group of artists celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Fire Horse! Tickets are sold out for opening night, but the exhibition will be on from 17/02/26 – 17/03/26.'

