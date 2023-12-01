Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cartoon museum, forbidden planet, gosh comics, graphic novel, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In December 2023

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2023. And next Saturday is looking like a monster day

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2023. And I have to say, next Saturday is looking like a monster comic book day in London and may deserve its own special post tomorrow…

Friday, 1st of December

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 2nd of December

Zine Fair, Pushkin House, Bloomsbury Square, noon-6pm

Zine Fair brings people together and offers a space for sharing and promoting your work, so we encourage you to register via the forms below if you would like to have a stall and present your zines or other self-published works! Please register your attendance if you are planning to come and buy some of the unique and beautiful zines on the day.

Dragonmeet Convention, Novotel, Hammersmith, Gaming Hall: 9am – 11pm/ Trade Hall: 10am-6pm

Dragonmeet is one of the most vibrant tabletop gaming conventions and the best of it's kind in London. Expect new and old games to play, industry panels, book signings, an art show, bring & buy, cosplay events, lots of new traders and big demos, tournaments and of course the chance to make new friends and hang out with fellow gamers.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Tuesday, 5th of December

The Ellwood Atfield Political Cartoon Of The Year Awards, Millbank Tower, Westinster, 6pm, Invite Only

Travel Japan Through Vintage Posters, Gallery Talk with Kirill Kalinin, founder of AntikBar Gallery, Embassy Of Japan, Piccadilly.

Wednesday, 6th of December

Simon Postgate Talks about The Clangers, 6-7.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Simon Postgate – son of Oliver Postgate – will be hosting a live talk exploring the making of Clangers from his perspective as a young boy in the seventies. Whether you're a recent fan or have a nostalgic love of these pink aliens, you're guaranteed to enjoy this trip down memory lane about these inspirational knitted characters! (They helped inspire Nick Park too!)

Thursday, 7th of December

Troopers Whitehall, from 5pm. Pre-Christmas venue has been changed. Those who know, know.

Jamie Smart signing Book & Ticket: Bunny vs Monkey Impossible Pig, Waterstones Piccadilly, £12.99 including copy of book, from 5pm.

Jamie will be signing a maximum of two books per person. The queue will be formed on a first come first served basis, please come prepared to queue.

Friday, 8th of December

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

Saturday, 9th of December

The Great British Bump-Off signing with John Allison, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 1-2pm.

The Great British Bump-Off presents us a rather unique premise, a murder mystery taking place on the set of a TV baking competition. Copies come with a very special bookplate with a complete a baking recipe for you to try.You can pre-order the signed bookplate edition for mail-order or collection.

Birdking Volume 2 signing with Crom, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 2-3pm

In Birdking Volume 2, we follow the journey of Bianca and Birdking as they continue their path towards the fabled Atlus, set on making it through the treacherous mountain lands of Hinnom alive. Each copy comes with an exclusive to Gosh! sticker sheet that Crom put together. You can pre-order a signed copy from Gosh for collection or mail-order.

Ben Aaronovitch, James Swallow & Andrew Cartmel signing Rivers Of London: Here Be Dragons, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

Some say a dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. A monster red in tooth and claw, with wings, and fire for breath. And its name… Wyvern! Collecting together the critically acclaimed original four-issue mini-series with exclusive bonus material, included a script to art comparison, covers gallery and a collection of the backup articles from the four comics

Family Workshops: Fantastic Comics with Neill Cameron, British Museum, Bloomsbury, 10.30am-Noon

Dragons! Dinosaurs! Norse gods fighting jellyfish! In space! From fantastical creatures to far-off futures, comics artist Neill Cameron (Mega Robo Bros, Donut Squad) will show you how to harness the power of your imagination to create brilliant new ideas and characters. Then learn how to turn those ideas into a comic! Pencils and paper provided, BYO imagination! This event is suitable for children ages 6+

Family Workshops: Fantastic Comics with Neill Cameron, British Museum, Bloomsbury, 1-2.30pm

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Sunday, 10th of December

London Comic Mart December 2023, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

The London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, longer than I have been in London.

Monday, 11th of December

The First Graphic Novel Award 2023, Waterstones, Piccadilly London, 6.30-8.30pm £8 tickets.

The First Graphic Novel Award, the Cartoon Museum and SelfMadeHero are delighted to invite you to join us as an audience member at an event to meet the shortlist and discover the winner of The First Graphic Novel Award 2023. We will also display the 30-strong longlisted entries for all to browse. The seven shortlisted creators – Alex Taylor, Cathy Brett, Anna Trench, Corban Wilkin, Gareth Cowlin, Myfanwy Tristram and Mereida Fajardo – will present and discuss their work with host Alex Fitch and fellow judges Emma Hayley, Sabba Khan, Ayoola Solarin, Steve Marchant, Mark Wallinger and Corinne Pearlman.

Wednesday, 13th of December

Reads, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, from 8pm.

"As yet another year of comic book awesomeness draws to a close we celebrate the last 11 months of great reads with our fan favourite Reads Quiz. Titanic team-ups, Supreme Intelligence-boggling questions and stranger prizes than you can shake a Wand of Watoomb at. We'll have them all this coming holiday season. So, break out your finest Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa jumper, brush up on your Reads trivia, and get yourself down to the best comic book store in the whole damn multiverse. As always the fun kicks off from 19:00 in the hallowed halls of Gosh Comics, the veritable Asgard of Berwick Street, where we'll see out the year in finest Reads style."

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Christmas Party!

Friday, 15th of December

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

Saturday, 16th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 20th of December

Gareth Edwards & James Mottram Signing – The Art of The Creator, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5.30-7pm.

The acclaimed director of Rogue One, Gareth Edwards, will be signing The Art of the Creator alongside James Mottram, this is strictly a ticked event. Tickets are free and are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Featuring commentary from the filmmaker and his crew, plus the extraordinary cast that includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janey, and Ken Watanabe, this exclusive volume tells the full story of the film's creation

Friday, 22nd of December

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

Saturday, 23rd of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Saturday, 30th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Ongoing Exhibitions

Oluwasegun Babatunde: Birth Of A Universe, until 21st January, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Showcasing the work of Nigerian comic creator Oluwasegun Babatunde. During the 2021 COVID pandemic lockdown Oluwasegun created a universe of superhero characters and stories set in sub-Saharan Africa, and worked with the artist Daniel Egharevba and book designer Charles Fate to bring the first of these stories to life – Olórò, the Grandson of Fádèyí Olóró.

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas, Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, until 30th of December

Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve.

Watch as he prepares for his Christmas deliveries, feeds his reindeer and finally takes flight into the snowy night.

Wanderlust Travel Japan Through Vintage Posters, Embassy of Japan, Piccadilly until January. Free entry, advance booking, Photo ID.

The posters encapsulate the allure of a nation poised to share its treasures with the world. Evocative in their design, they embody the spirit of exploration, and beckon their viewers to immerse themselves in the intricacies of each site's unique history and identity. The exhibition showcases posters from the late 1930s to the late 1960s accompanied by signature objects from the Embassy collection that tell a story about the uniqueness of each Japanese region's tradition, culture, and tourism sites."

