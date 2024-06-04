Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cartoon museum, comica, gosh comics, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2024

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2024 - From Gosh Comics to the Cartoon Museum to Comica to Barnes Festival

Article Summary Discover comic events in June 2024, from signings to social clubs across London.

Meet renowned authors like Mollie Ray and Marissa Meyer at exclusive London gatherings.

Explore the British impact on American comics at the HEROES exhibition in Noho.

Join interactive workshops and lectures that celebrate the art of comics and manga.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for June 2024 is a little bit late, but includes Gosh Comics signings, Cartoon Museum events, the London Mart and the Comica Social Club attached to it, the Barnes Children's Literature Festival, and more.

Thursday, 6th of June

Troopers, Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 7th of June

French Comics Drink and Draw: Nicolas Puzenat and Una, La Médiathèque, French Institute, Queensberry Place, Kensington 9pm, £9 standard, £7 members (incl. a drink)

Graphic novelist Nicolas Puzenat and award-winning writer and artist Louisa Parker a.k.a. Una will share with you their perspectives on their careers and artistic practices and their relationship to the natural world in a special Drink & Draw session.

Saturday, 8th of June

Giant Signing With Mollie Ray, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm.

"We'll have plenty of copies of Giant in stock so come on down on Saturday 8th June at 1pm to get your copy signed! You can pre-order a signed copy from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here."

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 9th of June

Sarah Firth's new graphic novel Eventually Everything Connects, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 1-3pm, FREE with Museum Entry

"Join us for a Q&A about, reading from and signing of Sarah Firth's new graphic novel Eventually Everything Connects. Hosted by Peter Morey."

Manga Club! TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road, 1.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Monday, 10th of June

The Epic History of Marvel: From Stan Lee to the MCU, Market House, Coldharbour Lane, 7 – 9:30pm

"Learn about the origin story of Marvel, the challenges faced by the comics industry & the wider context in US history. Followed by Q+A. In this talk, Dr Michael Goodrum will trace the origins and development of Marvel from the 1940s to the present day. In the process, Goodrum will set out the challenges Marvel, and the comics industry as a whole, faced, how they sought to overcome them, and their successes and failures along the way. Together, we shall think about the nature of the characters created, the adventures they had, and how they engage with the society around them, engagement that includes the Cold War, domestic politics, Civil Rights, feminist movements, and sexuality. In this way, we see how the history of Marvel can be used to discuss wider histories of the US – our hopes and fears written, drawn, and projected across the years. Doors open at 7pm, talk starts at 7.30pm – come down early to grab a good seat!"

Lambeth Fantastical – Dredd, Dare, and The Mighty Tharg, A guided walk in Waterloo exploring 2000 AD and IPC Media, starts National Windrush Monument at Waterloo, 6-8pm, £12

"Number One of Lambeth Fantastical's Into the Twilight Zone evening walking tours through time and relative dimensions. Delving into the amazing world of comics and graphic novels. Central to the theme of the walk will be 2000 AD, launched by IPC Media's comic division, based at King's Reach Tower on the Southbank, on 26th February 1977. I will be exploring Lambeth's connections to Judge Dredd, who was conceived in Waterloo."

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Tuesday, 11th of June

The Mostly Harmless Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm.Comic: The Fade Out – Brubaker and Phillips

Islington Comic Forum June 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

"Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan."

Wednesday, 12th of June

Reads June – Danger And Other Unknown Risks. Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm.

"The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl team supreme of Ryan North and Erica Henderson are back together for this original graphic novel set in a magical post-apocalyptic future. But the apocalypse isn't over: the magic is still changing the world and will soon reach a point of total destruction unless plucky hero Marguerite and her talking dog Daisy can find the necessary totems to stop it. All the humour and heart you would expect from North and Henderson are here in spades, with all manner of hilarious weirdness, and in Marguerite and Daisy we have two new heroes who – while being something of a hat tip from former Adventure Time writer North – pop with original vitality. Grab your copy from Gosh London and get a discount with the code READSJUNE24."

Friday, 14th of June

Cartoon Capers: From Cave Walls to Biff, ArtHouse Cinema, Tottenham Lane, Crouch End, 12.45-2.30pm, £12.

"A multi-media celebration of Biff cartoons, the scourge of metropolitan artyfartiness since 1975, plus a bracing dip into cartoon history. Mick Kidd (the co-creator of Biff cartoons) is 80 this year. Our multi-media celebration mixes images of Biff's best-known work with the stories behind them; we'll also be dipping into cartoon history and spotlighting Mick's favourite artists in the genre. The readers will be Daniel Dresner and Abiola Ogunbiyi."

Saturday, 15th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 17th of June

Marissa Meyer in conversation with Lucy Vine at Waterstones Piccadilly, Piccadilly Circus, 6.30pm

Author of The Lunar Chronicles, Heartless, The Renegades Trilogy, and Instant Karma, as well as the graphic novel duology Wires and Nerve, in conversation.

Hackney Central Comic Creators, 4-30-6pm, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

"A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Third Monday of the month at Hackney Central Library."

Saturday, 22nd of June

John Patrick Green, Barnes Children's Literature Festival, Kitson Hall, Kitson Rd Barnes, 10-11am £8

"Join John Patrick Green, the multiple New York Times bestselling author of the side-splitting smash hit graphic novel series, InvestiGators, starring Mango and Brash the sewer-loving agents of S.U.I.T. and scourge of super-villains everywhere! John shares his inspiration for the series, and his top writing and drawing tips for creating wacky stories of your own. Suitable for ages 6+"

InvestiGators Signing With John Patrick Green, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 2-3pm

"We'll also have a selection of exclusive sketch cards by John free with purchases of the book. Order a copy of InvestiGators by clicking here and a copy of Agent of S.U.I.T. here."

Chris Riddell, Barnes Children's Literature Festival 2024, Kitson Hall Kitson Rd Barnes, 2-3pm

Join Chris Riddell, the former Children's Laureate, acclaimed illustrator, political cartoonist and bestselling children's author of many brilliant books for this amazing live drawing event introducing his beautiful new covers for his Costa Award-winning Goth Girl series. Suitable for ages 8+

Cartoon Workshop with RAMZEE, Barnes Children's Literature Festival 2024, Barnes Methodist Church Hall, Station Rd, Barnes, 4-5 pm, £8

Join Marvel Comics creator RAMZEE for this interactive draw along. (Saturday 22nd June) "Do you have lots of creative ideas but not sure how to get them down on paper? Join Marvel Comics creator RAMZEE for this interactive draw along as he guides you step by step through the process of taking ideas and turning them into your own unique creation. Hear how RAMZEE created Kamal, the star of his laugh out loud new series, The Cheat Book. Can he cheat his way onto the 'cool table' at school? Suitable for ages 8+"

Luke Pearson, Barnes Children's Literature Festival 2024, Kitson Hall, Kitson Rd Barnes, 5-6pm £8

"A rare festival appearance by Luke Pearson, creator of Hilda, the worldwide hit graphic novel and Emmy and BAFTA award winning Netflix series, featuring an exclusive preview of his brand new Hilda adventure. Suitable for ages 7+"

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 23rd of June

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Noho, Noon – 4pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

"If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found"

Comica Social Club, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Noho, 3pm

"After the Mart, around 15h get together to share you finds and have a social afternoon. Blooms Cafe. The refitted London Pub has also reopened. Come and meet new friends."

Manga Workshop with Chie Kutsuwada, Barnes Children's Literature Festival 2024, Barnes Methodist Church Hall, Station Road, Barnes, 12.30-1.30pm, and 2.30-3.30pm

Join Japanese Manga artist and illustrator Chie Kutsuwada for an interactive drawing workshop. Learn about the history of manga and why it's so unique before you have a go at creating your own manga-inspired character in a step-by-step session with Chie. Suitable for ages 10+

The Brothers McLeod Comics Workshop, Barnes Children's Literature Festival 2024, Barnes Green Centre, Church Rd, Barnes, noon-1pm,

"Meet the BAFTA-award winning brothers Myles and Greg AKA The Brothers McLeod as they introduce you to the wacky world of the Knight Sir Louis, the bravest knight there ever was. Create your very own knight's tale in this event packed with drawing, comics, reading aloud in silly voices, and lots and lots of laughs. Suitable for ages 6+"

Manga Club! TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Ongoing Exhibitions

HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

"The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!