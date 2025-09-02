Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gosh, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In September 2025

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In September 2025, from Comics & AI to Gosh launches, from Uneasy exhibitions to Eel Pie Island

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for September 2025, kicking off a Comics & AI university event on Thursday, Gosh comics launches for Acid Box, Pizza Witch, Elon Musk, Everything Amplified, How To Make Life Better and My Dad Fights Demons, a medical launch for This Might Suprise You, an art class on the utterly amazing Eel Pie Island from Prentis Rollins, and an Uneasy party and exhibition with Mark Stafford and David Hine.

Thursday, 4th of September

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go…

The City St George's Interaction Lab, The Centre for Human-Computer Interaction Design (HCID), and The Artificial Intelligence Research Centre (CitAI) cordially invite you to Comics & AI: Critical Prompts, a one-day, in-person multidisciplinary conference exploring the vibrant intersections of comics and artificial intelligence.

, 9.30pm-6pm ELG03, ELG05 and ELG09, Drysdale Building, Clerkenwell Campus, City St George's, University of London, Northampton Square. The City St George's Interaction Lab, The Centre for Human-Computer Interaction Design (HCID), and The Artificial Intelligence Research Centre (CitAI) cordially invite you to Comics & AI: Critical Prompts, a one-day, in-person multidisciplinary conference exploring the vibrant intersections of comics and artificial intelligence. Our keynote speaker on GenAI 101 for Comics, Dr Eduardo Alonso, Professor in Artificial Intelligence and Director of the AI Research Centre (CitAI) at City St George's, University of London

Dr Despoina Farmaki, Lecturer in Law at City St George's, University of London

The Ink Was Never Human: AI, Copyright, and Comics

The Ink Was Never Human: AI, Copyright, and Comics Dr Gareth Brookes, graphic novelist and comics scholar

Truth Claims and Trace: The Autographic Witness in the Algorithm

Truth Claims and Trace: The Autographic Witness in the Algorithm Dr Julian Lawrence, Senior Lecturer in Comics and Graphic Novels at Teesside University

Fun with AI: Digital Technology Through a Lens of Comics-Based Research

Fun with AI: Digital Technology Through a Lens of Comics-Based Research Jennifer Cheuk, research archivist for the Aotearoa Asian Arts Archive in New Zealand

Inference as Narrative in AI-Generated Comics

Inference as Narrative in AI-Generated Comics Dr Linda Berube, Visiting Lecturer at the Centre for Human-Computer Interaction Design at City St. George's, University of London

The Digital Sociology of AI and Comics

The Digital Sociology of AI and Comics Dr Aaron Humphrey, Senior Lecturer in Media and Digital Humanities at the University of Adelaide, Australia

Tracing Nationalist Legacies of Generative AI

Tracing Nationalist Legacies of Generative AI Dr Giorgio Busi Rizzi, FWO Senior Post-Doctoral Fellow and Adjunct Professor at Ghent University

Creativity as Assimilation, Reproduction and Deviation from the Existent – or, Why Are We Talking of Ghosts in the Machine Again and Again

Creativity as Assimilation, Reproduction and Deviation from the Existent – or, Why Are We Talking of Ghosts in the Machine Again and Again Karrie Fransman, comics creator, Creative Director at PositiveNegatives.org and founding member of The Comics Cultural Impact Collective (CCIC)

Creating IRL Comics for an AI Future

Creating IRL Comics for an AI Future Jasleen Kandhari, a graduate on the University of York Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence scholarship and a doctoral researcher on the University of Leicester Visual Culture scholarship

Drawing the Line: AI & Ethics in Comic Book Character Design

Drawing the Line: AI & Ethics in Comic Book Character Design Jane Burns, Director of Education & Public Engagement at the Technological University of the Shannon, Ireland

The Intersection with Social Innovation Education

The Intersection with Social Innovation Education Viraj Joshi, designer, technologist, futurist, and Visiting Tutor in Speculative and Human-Machine Interaction Design at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London

Eliza – The Ghost in Every Machine

Eliza – The Ghost in Every Machine Dr Per Israelson, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Media and Communication at Linnaeus University, Sweden

Affect and Generative AI: Reading Ilan Manouach's manga Fastwalkers (2021)

Affect and Generative AI: Reading Ilan Manouach's manga Fastwalkers (2021) Panel discussion headed by Paul Gravett, comics activist and organiser of Comica, the London International Comics Festival, with Dr Ian Hague, Associate Dean of Research at London College of Communication, University of the Arts London, starting off the session with Beyond #NoAI: How Accepting AI Might Change Comics. The panel also includes members of the Organising Committee: Ed Alonso, Linda Berube, Francesca Benatti, Senior Research Fellow in Digital Humanities at The Open University, and Ernesto Priego, Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Human-Computer Interaction Design, and a co-director of the Data, Policy and Society MSc at City St George's, University of London, and editor and founder of The Comics Grid: Journal of Comics Scholarship.

Friday, 5th of September

Acid Box Launch Party , Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm. from launches with special guests , , , and . . You can pre-order a signed copy of the comic here. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Saturday, 6th of September

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Sunday, 7th of September

Character Building Workshop, Art Hub Studios CIC, Stanley Street, 1-2.30pm

Join artist Anu Ambasna for a hands-on workshop focused on developing your character-building skills for comics. Each participant will receive a workbook specially designed for this workshop, packed with drawing exercises and prompts to guide you through the character-creation process. No prior experience is needed — just bring your curiosity and imagination. You'll leave with fresh approaches to character design and plenty of material to continue developing your own stories.

Tuesday, 9th of September

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in-person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Wednesday, 10th of September

Reads September, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. Small Press Show And Tell.

Thursday, 11th of September

Elon Musk: American Oligarch Launch Party With Darryl Cunningham , Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm. You can pre-order a signed bookplate edition here. Talk: 'Welcome to Catland!' with author Kathryn Hughes, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8pm.

Join author Kathryn Hughes as she reveals how Louis Wain, the Victorian commercial artist, transformed the way we think and feel about our feline friends. Until Wain put cats into pants in the 1880s, they were mostly seen as anonymous pest controllers or the companions of poor single women. But thanks to the London artist's hugely popular anthropomorphic cartoons showing moggies playing tennis, going shopping and visiting the theatre, cats were gradually transformed into beloved family pets and even luxury accessories. The novelist H G Wells famously said of Louis Wain that he 'invented a cat style, a cat society, a whole cat world'.

Friday, 12th of September

Everything Amplified Launch Party With Ziggy Hanour and Sarah Lippett. Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm. A beautiful graphic novel about the complexities of teenage life, the tangles of twinship and the power of music to somehow make sense of it all. Sometimes everything feels heavy and uncomfortable. My body, my family, my life… And the only thing that releases that weight is music Nel is 15 years old and life is a grind. GCSEs are exhausting, social pressures are relentless and parents and teachers are oblivious. Somehow Ludo, Nel's handsome twin brother, seems untouched by it all, gliding effortlessly through life's complications with a confidence and arrogance that only illuminates Nel's insecurities. Her best friend, Kit and her playlist are pretty much the only things she's got going for her right now. When Ludo joins a band and Kit starts going out with the guitarist, it feels like even the tiny space Nel has carved out for herself is in peril. But nothing is forever, and teenage life can turn on a dime. When Nel finds herself taking Ludo's place in the band, she has to work out whether life outside the shadows is all it's cracked up to be. Sometimes you need to follow the music to find your way back to yourself. You can pre-order a signed copy of the book here. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

Saturday,13th of September

Learn how to put together a comic book with the incredible Prentis! Every penny raised supports Skylarks Charity, helping children with additional needs and their families.Limited spaces available – book early to avoid disappointment!

, Richmond Yacht Club, Eel Pie Island, 4-5pm. Learn how to put together a comic book with the incredible Prentis! Every penny raised supports Skylarks Charity, helping children with additional needs and their families.Limited spaces available – book early to avoid disappointment! OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 17th of September

'This Might Surprise You' Graphic Novel Launch by Pathology Museum, 3rd Floor Robin Brook Centre, St Bartholomews Hospital (Outpatients Entrance), West Smithfield,6-8.30pm

Join us for the launch of 'This Might Surprise You: A Breast Cancer Story', a memoir in the form of a graphic novel, by Hayley Gullen.

Thursday, 18th of September

How to Make Life Better When it Feels Like it's Getting Worse Launch Party With Simone Lia , Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm. to the shop, launching her sequel to ! You can pre-order an exclusive signed bookplate edition here. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Friday, 19th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

Saturday, 20th of September

Uneasy Party – a show of art by Mark Stafford and David Hine at the All Good Bookshop, Turnpike Lane, Wood Green, 7-9pm

My Dad Fights Demons Launch Party With Bobby Joseph and Abbigayle Bircham , Gosh Comics, Soho, 7pm onwards,

, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7pm onwards, With comics Laureate , and , from You can pre-order a signed copy of the book here. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Friday, 26th of September

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

Saturday, 27th of September

Pizza Witch Signing With Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm. Pre-order a signed bookplate edition of Pizza Witch here. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 24th of September

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

Ongoing Exhibitions

Uneasy – Mark Stafford, David Hine, Wayne Snooze, All Good Bookshop, Turnpike Lane, Wood Green, 8th September to 3rd October.

An exhibition of discomforting original graphic works by the artist and writer team responsible for books The Bad Bad Place, Lip Hook, and The Man Who Laughs. UNEASY is a celebration of the labour intensive business of ink on paper and graphite on board. A reminder of the messy process of summoning these things into the world. Mark Stafford will be exhibiting a selection of art seen and unseen from works in progress and work in print. David Hine will be showing, for the first time, his tortuously rendered reactions to the incoming storm of the artificially intelligent created in blood, sweat, caffeine and carbon. Wayne Snooze is local and interesting and decidedly less twisted than Mark or Dave, but you can't have everything. UNEASY is all about the difficult and deranged and darky amusing. The uneconomic process of the overly rendered. The torture of innocent art materials. Why on earth are we doing this to ourselves? It's not easy… Free.

Samuel Ojo's Ìrìn Àjò, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, until 29th November

A display of the work of Samuel Ojo based on his experiences as a migrant in the UK. The works combine personal narratives and policy critique, speaking truth to power while capturing the humour and hope embedded in migrant life. The exhibition seeks to reframe the migrant not as a burden, but as a contributor, cultural bridge, and human being deserving of dignity.

Cats In Cartoons, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until 28th September

From Garfield to Simon's Cat, Krazy Kat to Bagpuss and everything in between, there is a long line of iconic cartoon cats. For the first time, The Cartoon Museum is collecting many of the greatest cats to grace or comics, newspapers and magazines to explore why people love cats so much and what cats tell us about life. Featuring works by artists such as Louis Wain, Ronald Searle, Heath Robinson, Wendy Eastwood, Simon Tofield, Anthony Smith, Gemma Correll, Natty Peterkin and Hunt Emerson – and more!

