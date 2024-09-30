Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events | Tagged: Alan Moore, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – October 2024 Edition

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for October 2024 with Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, Steve Bell. Kieron Gillen, and MCM London Comic Con

Article Summary Join Alan Moore and other comic legends at various signings and book launches across London in October 2024.

Discover rare comics at the London Comic Mart and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the MCM London Comic Con.

Attend engaging talks, exhibitions, and workshops, exploring the intersection of comics, culture, and art.

Socialize with fellow comic enthusiasts at meetups and events spanning creative writing, board games, and more.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for October 2024 includes signings at Gosh Comics, Forbidden Planet and events with Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, Steve Bell. Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Jamie Smart, Dan Slott, Babs Tarr, Alison Sampson, Cecil Castellucci, Jim Zub, Kevin Maguire, Emma Vieceli and Martin Rowson. And a London Comic Mart to kick things off and the MCM London Comic Con to finish the month off.

Tuesday, 1st of October

Dead Cat Politics: Peter York and Martin Rowson on the Culture Wars, Century Club, Soho, 7pm

Join us for an evening with Peter York and Martin Rowson as they discuss their new book Dead Cat. Peter York, former Harpers & Queen Style Editor and co-author of The Sloane Ranger's Handbook, teams up with renowned political cartoonist Martin Rowson, a regular in The Guardian. Together, they delve into the divisive nature of today's Culture Wars, dissecting the "Dead Cat" tactic and its impact on public discourse. Dead Cat uncovers how distraction and outrage are weaponized to manipulate opinion, with York shifting his focus from style to substance, and Rowson bringing the argument to life with his sharp illustrations. Through a blend of biting commentary and satirical art, this book exposes the calculated methods used to sway the public, making it a timely and essential read.

Thursday, 3rd of October

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 4th of October

Freedom Shall Prevail launch, Kurdish Community Centre, Harringay

Writer Seán Michael Wilson is coming to the UK to launch his latest documentary graphic novel Freedom Shall Prevail, illustrated by Keko and published by PM Press. "One of the key elements of the Kurdish Democratic confederalism movement is to have women genuinely involved in the Democratic process, so you can see the words and symbol there in the bottom corner saying Jiyan. They mix this with very impressive focus on anti-capitalism and decrease in racism in a way which is genuinely inter-sectionality, rather than the self-defeating narrow versions of it which we mostly have in the UK and USA, and which appear to be succeeding only in dividing various groups against each other. This is one of the reasons the Kurdish struggle is so important because it's an example of how we can genuinely mix all these elements together to create a better society."

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 5th of October

If… Stands Up Signing With Steve Bell launch and signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm

Gosh! is proud to announce a signing with legendary cartoonist and political commentator Steve Bell for If… Stands Up on Saturday 5th October 2024 at 1-2pm, here in the shop. Collecting his long running strips appearing in the Guardian from the last six years, IF is known for its iconic and hilarious depictions of British politicians and its scathing lampooning and gentle mocking of British current affairs. "Unmissable highlights include a Jubilee fly-past over Buckingham Palace by Boris Johnson's bottom. Liz Truss taking back control of her own eyeballs. A dead-horse race between zombie 'Treeza' May and pink-rubber fiend David Cameron, towing his bijou shepherd's hut. Rishi Sunak flogging the skeletal remains of Margaret Thatcher. Donald Trump with a golden toilet seat brain. And Keir Starmer, aka Keeves the butler, assuring the toffs that 'the below-stairs movement is realigning its values with those of the British people'. If… Stands Up also keeps a gimlet eye on Charles and the Royals. Bell draws an unforgettable picture of a nation that has left reality behind. Why did the chlorinated chicken cross the Atlantic? Who needs hell when you have the Conservative Party? Might the Labour leadership simply be robots in disguise? In a world of war and chauvinism, Bell picks himself up and goes in search of a new source of laughs. In this, if nothing else, Westminster politics rarely disappoints." You can pre-order a signed copy of the comic here

Dan Slott Signing Spider-Boy Volumes 1 & 2, Forbidden Planet, Covent Garden, 2-3pm

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, the 6th October

London Comic Mart, The Royal National Hotel Bloomsbury, 11am – 4pm

"If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found"

Comica Social Club, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, 3pm

"After the Mart, around 15h get together to share you finds and have a social afternoon. Blooms Cafe. The refitted London Pub has also reopened. Come and meet new friends."

Wednesday, the 9th October

In the Garden: Giggles in the Greenery Launch Party, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

In the Garden: Giggles in the Greenery, is a new independent anthology exploring humans relationship with plants, screening a short animated movie too,with artist and editor Dominica Harrison, as well as Kim Noce and Ben Thompson. "'ITG' is the inaugural book of the graphic anthology 'Anima Mundi', exploring interspecies communication between humans, plants, fungi, and minerals. 'In The Garden' specifically explores entheogenic plants and their potential to expand consciousness. Every plant featured in the book has a rich history of medicinal use, acting as guides, helpers, and teachers for those seeking knowledge. There are 12 plants featured in the book, each researched and addressed through narrative illustration and animation by 12 different artists: Yu Sun, Andy Alexander, Kim Noce, Ben Thompson, Sofya Baychuk, Ala Nunu, Dal Park, Chris Rainbow, Mo Riza, Eleanor Mulhearn, Anna Firth and Dominica Harrison." You can also pre-order a copy of the anthology for mail-order or collection by here.

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Friday, 11th of October

Fandorica Geek & Sci-Fi/Fantasy Meetup, The Mad Hatter, Stamford Street, Southwark

So whatever you're into… Doctor Who, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, The Last Of Us, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Disney, Supernatural, Comics, Films, Books, Board Games, D&D, etc, I'm sure we'll all have something in common to talk about! Chat about anything you fancy! Please do RSVP to confirm that you're coming along. If you RSVP to the meetup, you'll also get updated quickly if any details change.

Saturday, 12th of October

Ben Aaronovitch & Andrew Cartmel Signing Rivers Of London: Stray Cat Blues, Forbidden Planet, Covent Garden, 2-3pm

Meet Jamie Smart at Waterstones, Piccadilly Noon-2pm £12.99 including cost of book.

Jamie Smart, signing copies of Bunny Vs Monkey. The Great Big Glitch. There will be a special guest appearance from Monkey during the signing and exclusive goody bags available to ticketholders. Please note Jamie will be signing a maximum of 2 books per child, one of those to be The Great Big Glitch. Jamie's other titles including The Gigantic Joke Fight will be available for purchase on the day.

Wednesday, 16th of October

Reads September – Emily Carroll's A Guest in the House! Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Come and join us for a super spooky discussion of Emily Carroll's A Guest in the House! Link on the Gosh website. Use code READSOCT24 online for a discount, or mention that you're buying it for this event when in store.

Thursday, 17th of October

Artists Talk – Generations: Figures & Visions, Morley Gallery, Kensington, 6-8pm

Junior Tomlin is among the 6 West London artists of the African Caribbean diaspora opening their group exhibition next Wednesday, October 2nd at the Morley Gallery, London SE1: 'An intergenerational exhibition of 6 West London artists of the African Caribbean diaspora, connecting artists, artworks, and life journeys. The youngest in their mid-twenties, the eldest almost eighty, they present paintings, prints, photography, video, collage and digital works. At the midpoint, the artists will inhabit two spaces at once, inviting their local community for a talk at the brand-new sister gallery in North Kensington.

The Cartoon Museum Late: Heroes, London Cartoon Museum, Noho, 6-10pm

Panel discussion with Shane Melisse, Claire Mead and Dave Gibbons, with bar.

Friday, 18th of October

Launch of Alan Moore's The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic, Century Club, 7pm.

In an engaging conversation with writer and occult scholar Gary Lachman, Alan Moore will discuss his latest work. This book, developed over nearly two decades, is the result of the creative partnership between Alan Moore and his mentor Steve Moore. It explores the realms of magic and the occult through a blend of prose, illustration, and sequential art from the late Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey, offering both practical insights and visual artistry. Alan Moore will join us virtually via Zoom

Saturday, 19th of October

Sunday, 20th of October

The Eclipse Project: Immersive Experience, 3-5pm, Gallery Exhibition 5-6.30pm,Eclipse Talks 7-8pm, 8-9pm performances from Lilith Ai and Jaixia.

"Join us for a celebration of a future that is black. Following the debut of my first graphic novel series, The Eclipse Project:From Chaos, I wanted to create an exhibition that allows guests to see all the different fragments of thought I went through to create this first book. The main theme is Afro-Futurism. we will be exploring the importance of nurturing our community and healing our inner child. Come and see the works of various people from my community alongside my paintings and concept art."

Monday, 21st of October

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic-creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques.

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Thursday, 24th of October

Friday, 25th of October

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

MCM is back at ExCeL London this Halloween Weekend – and this time teaming up with EGX for the UK's biggest pop culture weekend all under one roof and one ticket. With guests Alessandro Micelli, Alison Sampson, Babs Tarr, Cecil Castellucci, Connor Murphy, Dan Martin, Emma Vieceli, Eren Angiolini, Fishball, Hamish Steele, JAKe Detonator, Jim Zub, Joe Quinones, Kevin Maguire, Kit Buss, Laura Howell, Lee Townsend, Litarnes, Mads Skovbakke, Marc Ellerby, Matt Garvey, Mostafa Moussa, Nigel Parkinson, Paul Cornell, Rachael Smith, Ricardo Bessa, Sarah Graley, Schnumn, Tomska, Tony Moy.

Saturday, 26th of October

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Sunday, 27th of October

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel Centre, Docklands

Monday, 28th of October

October Half Term Club Comic Club Age 7-13, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-3.30pm

Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they have been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years.

Tuesday, 29th of October

October Half Term Club Comic Club Age 7-13, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-3.30pm

Wednesday, 30th of October

October Half Term Club Comic Club Age 7-13, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-3.30pm

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no-one then look for the Man in the Orange Fez and he will introduce you to new friends.

Thursday, 31st of October

October Half Term Club Comic Club Age 7-13, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-3.30pm



We Called Them Giants Launch Party With Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm, Fancy Dress encouraged.

Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans releasing their latest original graphic novel We Call Them Giants and will be launching an exclusive to Gosh! signed, limited bookplate edition with a fancy dress party. You can also pre-order an exclusive bookplate edition of the We Call Them Giants from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here.

Ongoing Exhibitions

LAIKA: Frame x Frame, a free exhibition at BFI Southbank, until the 1st of October.

To honour the stories of LAIKA and the unparalleled level of detail in the physical puppets, intricately crafted sets, costumes and props behind films including Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Strings.



HEROES: The British invasion of American comics l until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

"The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!"

