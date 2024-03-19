Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, hary frank, jason fabok, Redcoat, Rook: Exodis

Thirds For Geiger, Redcoat, Rook Exodus in Ghost Machine June Solicits

The Ghost Machine solicits for June 2024 involve the third issues of the three launch titles. Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus.

The Ghost Machine solicits as part of Image Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations, still only involve the third issues of the three launch titles. Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus. Expect more for July which will be San Diego Comic-Con month.

GEIGER #3 (2024) CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new companion try to atone for a life of unfettered violence and brutality. But even between the three of them, they are no match for the many threats in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

REDCOAT #3 CVR A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson, Andrew Currie (CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

THE UNNAMED's immortal hero, Simon Pure, has made a lot more enemies than friends through the centuries. None more so than the macabre cabal of hooded cult figures relentlessly chasing him through those centuries! But 13-year-old Albert Einstein claims to know how to help Simon unlock his true powers…if Simon will let him; Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

ROOK EXODUS #3 CVR A JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

As Rook and Dire Wolf are hunted by the bear warden Ursaw, they need allies to fight back. Dire Wolf takes them to a secret sanctuary called the Oasis, where we meet another enigmatic Warden and his formidable crew. But can they be trusted? And whose side are they really on? Also: If you think you know how sick and twisted Ursaw is, you've seen nothing yet! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

GEIGER DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01

(W) Geoff Johns, Various (A) Gary Frank, Various (CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

THE UNNAMED universe starts here! Set 25 years from now, a nuclear war has ravaged the planet, and desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. His name is Tariq Geiger, whose body has transformed into a living nuclear reactor waiting to explode. And he will do anything to protect his wife and children, sealed inside a fallout shelter and completely cut off from him. But the Warlords of Vegas want Geiger dead, and if his family must be released into the toxic soup, so be it.

By the critically acclaimed team of writer GEOFF JOHNS, artist GARY FRANK, colorist BRAD ANDERSON (Doomsday Clock, Batman Earth One), and letterer ROB LEIGH, this gorgeous, oversized hardcover collects GEIGER #1-6, portions of GEIGER 80-PAGE GIANT #1, and over 30 pages of bonus material! Retail: $34.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

