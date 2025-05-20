Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ebay, Ryan Stegman

This Artwork Is Not By Ryan Ottley, Jim Lee Or Ryan Stegman

This artwork is not by Ryan Ottley, Jim Lee or Ryan Stegman, and hopefully more people will let eBay know.

This sketch artwork, purporting to be by Invincible co-creator Ryan Ottley, was recently sold on eBay for $300. Except it is not by Ryan Ottley. It seems like we have another Rob Granito-style situation on our hands.

Instead, it seems to have been copied from this genuine piece of Ryan Ottley artwork.

While this now deleted listing from the same account shows more art from Ryan Ottley… that isn't. Again, it's not hard to work out which is the original.

But, it was withdrawn after complaints, for now at least.

Other successful sales from the seller on eBay include this Batman sketch by Jim Lee which went for $1200. Which definitely isn't by Jim Lee. I mean, seriously.

And this Spawn #350 cover sketch by Ryan Stegman for $350. Which isn't by him either.

Or this cover sketch for $300 on Something Is Killing The Children, which is not by Dike Ruan. Based on another image, that is.

Ryan Ottley posted his own observations to social media, "FRAUD ALERT: Please when you buy sketches off of eBay, do a quick google search and compare the sketch to the original. Scams are happening. Please look at the difference below in signature and art style. We've reported this fraud and hope he gets caught soon. But the best way to stop them is to be knowledgeable on noticing the differences between legit and fake. I've had some buyers even contact me right here on X to see if what they are buying is legit. Feel free to do that before purchasing if you're unsure," and then adding, "Looks like the scammer took it down. Along with others. Hopefully @eBay locks this down soon. He still has lots of fraudulent items up."

