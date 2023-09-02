Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, jsa

This Week's JSA #6 Predicts Future of Batman and Catwoman (Spoilers)

Justice Society Of America #6 is out (finally) this week and it is tying in with the Gotham War crossover from DC Comics.

So Justice Society Of America #6 is out (finally) this week. And because DC Comics and Lunar Distribution don't monitor street dates in the way Diamond used to, comic book stores sell copies early and pages leak. Such as this page tying Justice Society Of America in with the Gotham War crossover. Because DC Comics are a lot better at doing that kind of stuff these days.

As Bruce Wayne meets with Huntress, his daughter from another timeline.





Who might have an idea of what is coming up for her mother and father in Gotham.

And while her own timeline may have gone, it doesn't mean that it can't be re-established. She certainly suggests that her parents might get back together again. And how. You know, in November, DC Comics solicitations state that Catwoman will be leaving Gotham… might she be expecting? "Nine Lives"… could one of them be Huntress?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this tie-in to The Dawn of DC! $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/05/2023 CATWOMAN #59

Written by TINI HOWARD Art by STEFFANO RAFFAELE

"Nine Lives" part one. The Catwoman we know has vanished. Selina Kyle is gone. She's no longer Gotham's fugitive—she's its ghost. After the events of "The Gotham War," Selina leaves the city a forever-changed woman with a plan: nine deadly missions, each one set aside for their certain lethality—only possible for a cat with nine lives. $3.99 ON SALE 11/21/23

