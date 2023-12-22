Thistlebone Returns in Rebellion/2000AD March 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd, march 2024, Solicits, Thistlebone

Rebellion's arch 2024 solicits and solicitations, see new 2000AD by Alex De Campi, T.C. Eglington, Cavan Scott, Kek-W, Ken Niemand (or is it Gordon Rennie?), Eduardo Ocana, Dave Kendall, Lee Carter, Henry Flint, Nick Percival and Simon Davis, including Full Tilt Boogie, Indigo Prime, Thistlebone, Deadworld and Judge Dredd: Iron Teeth. All part of Rebellion's February 2024 solicits that will mostly actually reach the USA in April and May…

2000 AD PROG PACK (MARCH 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241898

(W) Alex De Campi, T.C. Eglington, Kek-W, Ken Niemand (A) Eduardo Ocana, Dave Kendall, Lee Carter, Henry Flint, Nick Percival (A / CA) Simon Davis

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! There's more deep-space adventure in Full Tilt Boogie, interdimensional weirdness in Indigo Prime: Black Monday, folk horror in Thistlebone: The Dule Tree, and The Fall of Deadworld: Retribution returns. Plus chills abound in Judge Dredd: Iron Teeth, which starts in the bumper 48pp Prog 2375, which features bonus stories!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #466

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241899

(W) Ken Niemand, Mike Carroll, David Baillie, Alex Kot (A) Anthony Williams, Steve Yeowell, Conor Boyle, Steven Austin

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Dredd is trapped on an oil rig with a hungry monstrosity in "Ravenous"; the heavy-weapons team deal with mutie cultists in "Harrower Squad"; there's another complete Tale From the Black Museum; and Devlin Waugh is back and dealing with a serial killer in "Toxic Avenger." Plus interviews, features, and much more!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

MONSTER FUN BEASTLY BOOKS SPECIAL 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241900

(W) Alec Worley, John Lucas, Stacey Whittle, Ramzee, Ned Hartley, Chris Garbutt, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs (A) Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, John Lucas, Claude Tc, Dan Boultwood, Karl Dixon (A / CA) Chris Garbutt

This Easter Monster Fun is celebrating frightning fiction, as nothing beats the jumps and jitters that you get from a good, scary book! In this issue our motley crew of creatures find trouble within the pages of some truly terrifying tomes! Gums, Kid Kong, Hell's Angel Frankencritter Witch Vs Warlock and Martha's Monster Make-Up are all on the same page when it comes to getting up to no good! Meanwhile in Rex Power, Korey and Rex reach a crossroads in their relationship, as the evil Zardax remains at large in London, and in Peaches' Creatures, Peaches and Jonny the Golem visit the Mermaid of Venice. If that wan't enough to make your month, we have a exciting strip about a girl and her supernatural parent – meet Millie's Mummy!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

JUDGE DREDD A PENITENT MAN TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241903

(W) Kenneth Niemand (A / CA) Tom Foster

Former Judge, Kyle Asher, returns from the penal colony on Titan after serving twenty years. Working as a third-class sludge technician he is determined to prove that he can still serve the city he swore an oath to, Judge Dredd is not so sure of him, and questions whether there is such a thing as a penitent man in a place like Mega-City One. However the SJS, the Judges Internal Affairs division, are determined to run Asher out of town, and Dredd wants to know the reason why.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

ESSENTIAL ROGUE TROOPER GENETIC INFANTRYMAN TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241909

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) Colin Wilson, Cam Kennedy, Brett Ewins (A / CA) Dave Gibbons

The first of a new series in the Essential line featuring 2000 AD's legendary war machine, Rogue Trooper! Rogue Trooper is the last of the G.I.s – genetically-engineered infantrymen designed to withstand the noxious atmosphere of Nu-Earth, a planet ravaged by the conflict between Norts and Southers. The lone survivor of the Quartz Zone Massacre, equipped with the bio-chips of his fallen clone brothers, he crosses the war-torn landscape in search of the Traitor General, the man responsible for their deaths – and he will not rest until he has his revenge! The first volume in the Essential series features stories by creators Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), with art by Colin Wilson (Judge Dredd), Cam Kennedy (Star Wars: Dark Empire), and Brett Ewins (Bad Company, Skreemer).

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

HELLMAN OF HAMMER FORCE THE EARLY ADVENTURES TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241910

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) Mike Dorey (CA) Patrick Wright

There has never before been an anti-hero like Hellman of Hammer Force in British comics! From the invasion of Poland in 1939 through to the fall of Berlin in 1945, Hellman of Hammer Force saw action on many fronts, and this collection contains all the hard-hitting war stories told through the eyes of Hellman which were published in Battle from 1977 through to 1978. This ground-breaking series of thrilling combat is written by Gerry Finley-Day (Rogue Trooper) and drawn by Mike Dorey (Ro-Busters) and Patrick Wright (Day of the Eagle).

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

JUDGE DREDD COMP CASE FILES TP VOL 21 (S&S ED)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JAN241902

(W) John Wagner, Dan Abnett (A) Ron Smith, Carlos Ezquerra, John Higgins, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Anthony Williams

In the future metropolis of Mega-City One, the judges keep order. Empowered to dispense summary justice, these 22nd-century cops enforce the law in a society riven by violence and rampant crime. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd, a man who has dedicated his life to stemming the tide of chaos… But in a shocking turn of events Dredd is himself about to be arrested and sentenced to Titan. Find out the full cataclysmic story in this 21st volume of the bestselling Case Files series, featuring the work of John Wagner (Button Man), Carlos Ezquerra (Strontium Dog), Trevor Hairsine (Cla$$war), Ian Gibson (Halo Jones) and more!

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

