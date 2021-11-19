Thor #19 Preview: Have You Seen Thor's Hammer?

Thor has lost his hammer again in Thor #19, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and this latest storyline accomplishes one thing very well: it makes us wonder what the hell is going on at Marvel that Thor can't go six months without a storyline about no longer being worthy or losing his hammer or losing his mojo or whatever… but we're pretty sure they make a pill for it. Check out a preview below.

THOR #19

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by Gary Frank • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Thor Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Ema Lupacchino

"GOD OF HAMMERS" STARTS HERE!

Mjolnir has gone missing! And nobody, not even the powerful eyes of Lady Sif, is able to locate it. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from…Odin. For until the hammer is found, nobody in the realms is safe! Artist Nic Klein is back for the twists and turns not even the All-Father is ready for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

