Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Officially Drops in Early October

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has been given a release date, as it arrives just in time for Halloween with an early October launch

Article Summary Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival launches October 8, 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, arriving for Halloween season.

Pre-orders for Hellraiser: Revival include the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin as launch bonuses.

Hellraiser: Revival follows Aidan as he uses the Genesis Configuration to save his girlfriend from Pinhead and the Cenobites.

The new Hellraiser game blends survival horror and story-driven action with cultists, wretches, and infernal powers.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games dropped a new trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, confirming the game's official release date. The team confirmed that the game will be out in time for Halloween, releasing it for PC, PS5, and XSX|S on October 8, 2026. What's more, they confirmed that those who pre-order the game will get a few fun additions in-game, including the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin at launch. Enjoy the trailer above as we now wait out the next four months.

Hell Returns To Your Hands in Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites. Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience.

This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

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