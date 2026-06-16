Posted in: Comics | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel 616 Day, punisher

Today Is Marvel 616 Day For Deadpool & The Punisher In One Hour's Time

Today is Marvel 616 Day for Deadpool and The Punisher in just one hour's time

Article Summary Marvel 616 Day goes live at 6:16 a.m. New York time, with a Deadpool and Punisher reveal teased at Marvel.com/616.

Marvel 616 Day turns June 16 into an annual fan event, using Earth-616 as both a comics reference and marketing hook.

Earth-616 began in Marvel UK’s Captain Britain, created by Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore as a self-deprecating label.

Once rejected by Marvel editors, 616 is now central to Marvel 616 Day, blind bags, and a new Deadpool-Punisher tease.

Today is Marvel 616 Day. And at 6.16 am, New York time, which is in one hour exactly, something is promised to launch at Marvel.com/616 with The Punisher and Deadpool. What? No idea. But this is where it's handy being on UK time for one, because that will be an easy 11.16 am time for me, with a cup of tea and a Jaffa cake. Other orange-chocolate concoctions are also available, of course. No other drink is.

Marvel 616 Day is an annual promotional celebration held by Marvel Comics on the 16th of June, or 6/16 as the Americans have it. Marvel's marketing department under David Gabriel has leaned into this as a marketing hook, turning June 16 into a "holiday" for fans, similar to other comic-related observances. Within the Marvel Universe, it also refers to some kind of multiversal alignment, with Earth-616 at the centre of it all, which was the exact opposite reason for the invention of 616 in the first place. The 616 parallel universe of reality known as the Marvel Universe was invented by Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore for Marvel UK's Captain Britain. Alan Moore used it as a self-deprecatory joke; if DC Comics were Earth One and Earth Two, then Marvel was an insignificant little backwater further down the probability dial, at 616. But Marvel doesn't like too much self-deprecation, it seems. The term was first used in Marvel American comics on Excalibur by Alan Davis, and later further popularised by Chris Claremont in X-Men and Dan Slott in Amazing Spider-Man with the Spider-Verse. It was once dismissed with disdain by Marvel editorial figures such as Joe Quesada and Tom Brevoort, but now it's a marketing promotion. This year, that means 616 Day Blind Bags with Doctor Doom on the front, and something online with Punisher and Doctor Doom…

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