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Robyn Holdaway And Bryony Diamand Create The Man With A Thousand Names

Actor Robyn Holdaway and webcomic creator Bryony Diamand create The Man With A Thousand Names, to be published next summer

Bryony Diamand is the creator of the webcomic Lost Soul Stories, and she is teaming up with actor and online content creator Robyn Holdaway from Netflix's Sex Education for a new picture book, The Man With A Thousand Names, which has been picked up by Tiny Tree Books for publication next summer. Worldwide rights to the manuscript were acquired by Tiny Tree Books publishing manager James Shaw in a direct deal with the creators.

Robyn Holdaway says: "I am over the moon to be making my publishing debut, and with such a fantastic team. I never expected to be an author, but a lifetime of storytelling has a way of catching up to you, and this story is incredibly dear to my heart. I am used to narrating others' stories; it is so exciting to now give a voice to my own. This is a story about what it means to be who you truly are, and tackles a variety of complex themes in an accessible and joyful manner. It is designed to feel timeless, and draws on familiar ideas from British folklore, which I hope will resonate with a wide range of people."

James Shaw says: "Having already been a fan of Robyn and their content on social media, I was thrilled to see a submission from them in my inbox. The story is just as layered and compelling as I had expected, and it's been a real joy of a project to work on". Bryony Diamand was probably too busy drawing to speak, but she is an artist and storyteller whose illustrations draw on her passion for folklore, myth, and fairy tales. Bryony has an MA in Illustration from Falmouth University and now works as a freelance illustrator in Cambridge. Robyn Holdaway is a TV actor and a voiceover and reader on books, dramas, and video games. They have over 300,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, and they also just announced how the book came together, on TikTok,

Tiny Tree Books is an imprint of Arthur H. Stockwell Ltd.

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