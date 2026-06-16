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Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd, Knicks & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Knicks, Always Sunny, Gorilla Grodd, Booster Gold, Sex Criminals, My Adventures with Superman, and more!

Article Summary Gorilla Grodd headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a new DC Studios TV series update and major filming timeline news.

James Gunn teases Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd in a new DCU series, adding fresh intrigue to DC's TV future.

Beyond Gorilla Grodd, the roundup hits Booster Gold, My Adventures with Superman, and Sex Criminals casting news.

TV buzz also includes It's Always Sunny, the New York Knicks celebration, Adventure Time, and The Vampire Lestat.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: New York Knicks, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd, Booster Gold, Sex Criminals, President Curtis, Adventure Time: Side Quests, My Adventures with Superman, The Vampire Lestat, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 16th, 2026:

The Tonight Show Previews Tonight's New York Knicks Celebration

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns is Showing Up for This One

Twisted Metal: Mark Hamill Joining Season 3 Cast as [SPOILER]

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Shares Season 18 BTS Looks

AEW Partners With West End Wrestling Musical The Last Match

The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition Couch Gag Gets Real

Jimmy Olsen AND Gorilla Grodd In New DCU Series; "Filming Soon": Gunn

Booster Gold: David Jenkins Confirms Pilot Script Was Submitted

Sex Criminals: Pamela Adlon, BD Wong & Kumail Nanjiani Join Cast

President Curtis Isn't Interested In a Sympathetic Backstory: Preview

Adventure Time: Side Quests Opening Is Something Pretty Special

Heartstopper Forever Trailer Drop Set for Tuesday; New Poster Released

My Adventures with Superman S03E02 Intros "Moana" Star as Jessica Cruz

Only Murders in the Building S06 Casts Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker

Ted: Co-Showrunners on What Viewers Can Expect From Animated Series

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 3: "Toronto" Images, Overview Released

DC Studios' "Gorilla Grodd" TV Series Filming Later This Year: Safran

Doctor Who: Carole Ann Ford on Tender News; Would "Love to Come Back"

Doctor Who, The Boys, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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