Those Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Special Thanks Credits

Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has come to Disney+. This means we get a better look at those final end credits, and the "Special Thanks" handed out to a number of comic book creators. But what are they for? And why?

Matt Fraction gets a special thanks in a separate section to the other creators, for his work on Invincible Iron Man, removing the yellow peril and Fu Manchu-like aspects of The Mandarin. Indeed, Fu Manchu was originally the father of Shang-Chi in the Marvel comics. Fraction also added an extra-terrestrial source to the ten rings, reflected in the film, from a Makluan explorer whom ancient Earthlings immediately attacked due to his dragon-like appearance. More on the Malkluan's later.

Shang-Chi created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin – that's right., They created the character and the comic book, in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973, though liberties have been taken since.

The Mandarin was originally created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in Tales of Suspense #50 in 1963 – indeed, the original artwork to that full story is currently up for auction.

The Abomination created by Stan Lee and Gil Kane for the Hulk strip in Tales to Astonish #90 in 1967.

Wong was created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, in the Doctor Strange comic Strange Tales #110 in 1963.

Razor Fist was created by Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy in Shang Chi: Master of Kung Fu #29 in 1975, with subsequent Razorfists by Doug Moench and Gene Day in Shang Chi: Master of Kung Fu #105 in 1981. Moench and Day also created Death Dealer

Soul Eaters created by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner, for Doctor Strange #2 in 1974.

The Dweller-In-Darkness created by Gerry Conway and Rich Buckler in Thor #229 in 1974, but revealed much later in Doctor Strange #30 by Roger Stern and Tom Sutton in 1978.

The other dimension of Ta-Lo as a concept was created by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio and Keith Pollard for Thor #301 in 1980.

and for Thor #301 in 1980. The Great Protector Dragon, Maklu IV, Makluans and Fin Fing Foom were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in Strange Tales #89 in 1961.