Thought Bubble Premiere: Boozehounds #1 by Shaun Martland/Mr Picto

Shaun Martland, also known as Mr Picto comic books, has a new project debuting at Thought Bubble this coming weekend, Boozehounds #1.

"Boozehounds" is a comic book series chronicling cosmic journeys for exotic drinks.

The first issue of "Boozehounds" can be purchased for £5.00 from table C38-A in Redshirt Hall.

Thought Bubble convention will take place on November 11th and 12th at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

It's basically Pigs In Space, as long as those pigs are aliens and everyone is drunk. Take it away, Shaun…

"Deep in space, on the former mining colony of Warrsh sits the Auld Skrukk's head. This venerable watering hole is known across the galaxy as the best place to whet your whistle, they're famous for having the widest drinks menu in known space. This establishment is run by Kryn Thelt, he's constantly on the hunt for new beverages to stock in his bar but some things can't be ordered from the brewery or the wholesaler. Kryn takes his motley bar staff on quests to strange planets to find new tasty tipples to stock. In this first issue, Kryn puts in the groundwork for his next big score. 24 full-colour pages. It'll be available for £5.00 from me at table C38-A in the Redshirt Hall at Thought Bubble."

If you are debuting a book at Thought Bubble, feel free to let Bleeding Cool know, e-mail me some words and pictures on richjohnston@gmail.com.

Thought Bubble, will be taking place at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 11th and 12th of November, from 10am-6pm. Bleeding Cool will be there… as well as the following guests: Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams and Steve Yeowell. Oh yes and Mr Picto too.

