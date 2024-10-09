Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Is Absolute Lois Lane a Soldier in Absolute Superman?

As seen in the Absolute Superman #1 preview below... might this be the Lois Lane of the Absolute Universe? Your call...

As seen in the Absolute Superman #1 preview below… might this be the Lois Lane of the Absolute Universe? In the DC Universe, she is the daughter of Colonel Sam Lane; in the Absolute Universe, might she have followed in Daddy's footsteps?

And is this Sam Lane who is talking to her and the other soldiers in the Lazarus gear?

Or, I suppose, it could just be a woman with short dark hair. But this is Absolute Superman #1, you'd have hoped that Losi Lane might be around somewhere. And this seems to be an Absolute Universe without a Daily Planet for two journalists to meet in. Might the battlefield, with the US Army going up against a new Absolute Superman with Peacemakers on hand, be the new meet-cute moment for the two?

Lois Lane was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938 as an award-winning journalist for the Metropolis newspaper, the Daily Planet and the primary love interest Superman and Clark Kent. Of late, she is also his wife and the mother of their son, Jonathan Kent, Superboy. But now, all change, and she's wearing khaki.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

