Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

Three Big Spoilers for Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman... you have been warned... you can never go back.

  • James Gordon is XXXXXXXXX offering a unique power dynamic with Batman.
  • Barbara Gordon XXXXXXX, hinting at a different backstory.
  • In this universe, XXXXXXXXX, impacting Batman's history.
  • Final Order Cut-Off today for Absolute Batman #1, releasing on October 9, 2024.

Today is the Final Order Cut-Off date for Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, the last date when comic shops can make orders and be guaranteed to get copies. DC Comics has a lot riding on this launch of the Absolute Universe. I talked about reading the comic over here, but I left off spoilers. Mostly.

Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

But what about for FOC night, if I gave you three big ones right now, none of them about Batman but all of them impacting the comic? First, the big spoiler warning: you go forward with full knowledge of what you do.

DC Comics Can't Stop Killing Off Batman (BatSpoilers)

Three Big Spoilers For Batman

I just want to say that logo doesn't look like a bat, either. So yes, three big spoilers coming. And none of them are about Batman. Not directly at least. But first, a note to retailers is that stores that match their orders of Absolute Batman #1 to 75% or more of their orders of Batman #125 can then purchase additional copies of Absolute Batman #1 in bundles of 25 for $25 net. So okay, here are those spoilers. There's no going back. But it might make you more intrigued to make sure you get your copy.

Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

James Gordon

First, in this Gotham, James Gordon is not the Police Commissioner, he is the Mayor of Gotham. Which gives him a very different power base, vulnerability, and potentially a very different relationship to the Batman.

Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

Barbara Gordon

Secondly, Barbara Gordon is a police officer, a young black woman. Which suggests they may have a different life story and history together.

Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder And Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

And thirdly? Oh yes, thirdly. Let's run that Batspoiler image again.

Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

That Third Spoiler

That's better. The third big spoiler? Well, you are here now, no going back. Martha lived.

Absolute Batman #1 is published on the 9th of October, and goes to Final Order Cut-Off today. Last chance…

This Absolute Batman Chops Off Hands

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

Scott Snyder Absolute Batman

