Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: rob liefeld, thundercats

ThunderCats Gets 82,000 Orders For Its Second Issue

Dynamite announced that they have had orders for 82,000 for their second issue, ThunderCats #2 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss.

Article Summary ThunderCats #2 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss hits 82,000 orders post-cutoff.

New character Calica introduced and Rob Liefeld offers a special cover.

Issue #2 releasing on March 13th, with the first issue getting a second printing.

Issue #3 set for April 10th, continuing the ThunderCats' Third Earth adventures.

As ComicsPRO begins in Pittsburgh, Dynamite announced that they have had orders for 82,000 for their second issue, ThunderCats #2 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss following Final Order Cutoff. This comes with the announcement of a new ThunderCat with Calica and a new Rob Liefeld cover. It will be published on the 13th of March, along with the second printing of the first issue. The first issue had a 180,000 print run, though with a more aggressive variant cover promotions. The third issue will be published on the 10th of April.

THUNDERCATS #2 CVR W FOC LIEFELD ORIGINAL

DYNAMITE

JAN247368

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Rob Liefeld

In the aftermath of his first battle with the Mu'Tants, Lion-O attempts to use the Sight Beyond Sight to ask for guidance from their lost leader, Jaga. The vision he receives instead leads the ThunderCats to discover another Thundarian survivor on Third Earth! Meanwhile, Slithe and his Mu'Tant band have discovered the pyramid of Mumm Ra – and they're about to learn firsthand how dangerous the Ever-Living one can be! Red-hot writer DECLAN SHALVEY (Alien, Old Dog) and acclaimed artist DREW MOSS (Gargoyles: Dark Ages, Vampirella/Red Sonja) ramp up the excitement in this second chapter in their all-new ThunderCats adventure, featuring exquisite covers from interplanetary talents DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, as well as SHALVEY and MOSS! In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99 THUNDERCATS #3 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

FEB240188

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama

As the wary ThunderCats continue to explore their new home, Lion-O finds himself inexplicably drawn to Calica, the beautiful and mysterious survivor of the crashed Mu'Tant ship. But Panthro and Cheetara view the unfamiliar Thundarian with suspicion, and the ensuing confrontation threatens to fracture their fragile new society – leaving them vulnerable to enemies from both outside and within! The drama intensifies in this third chapter of the highly anticipated new series from award-winning author DECLAN SHALVEY (Old Dog, Hero Killer) and fan-favorite illustrator DREW MOSS (Gargoyles: Dark Ages) – both of whom contribute a cover for the issue along with acclaimed artists DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCKIn Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!