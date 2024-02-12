Posted in: Boom, Comics, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: dan mora, power rangers, printwatch, rob liefeld, thundercats

PrintWatch: ThunderCats And Power Rangers Get Second Printings

ThunderCats #1 from Dynamite Entertainment and Power Rangers: The Return #1 from Boom Studios get second printings next month.

PrintWatch: ThunderCats #1 from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss from Dynamite Entertainment had over 180,000 orders from the direct market. But it seems that it is just not enough, despite aggressive overprinting to account for reorders. And now, almost inevitably, it is going to a second printing for publication on the 13th of March alongside the second issue's first printing. Which features a new take on Rob Liefeld's FOC variant cover, with a "peel" effect showing off the pencil and ink work in addition to the color.

THUNDERCATS #1 2nd Print

March 13th, 2024 $4.99

32 Pages Cardstock Covers

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

Cover: Rob Liefeld

Fleeing through space to escape their dying home world, the ThunderCats were attacked en route by their mortal enemies, the Mutants of Plun-Darr. After diverting their damaged flagship to a planet called Third Earth, the surviving ThunderCats now strive to rebuild their society in harmony with the new world's natives. But the Mutants, determined to possess the ThunderCats' mystical gem, the Eye of Thundera, have tracked them down – and they've also forged an alliance with Mumm-Ra, the devil-priest of Third Earth!Now the ThunderCats, led by an inexperienced Lion-O, must band together as never before to protect their legacy from this combined enemy. But will they be able to withstand the onslaught of Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, once he sets his eyes upon them? The triple-threat talents (writers, artists, and ThunderCats superfans) of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS join forces to bring this exciting new entry in the ThunderCats canon to life! This premier issue features 24 story pages.

PrintWatch: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1 written by the original Pink Ranger herself, Amy Jo Johnson along with co-writer Matt Hotson and artist Nico Leon, colorist Francesco Segala with Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, has sold out at the distributor level and is going back to a second printing from Boom Studios featuring character design cover art by Dan Mora. It will be available in stores on the 6th of March."We're thrilled to see Ranger fans worldwide jumping into comic books for the first time with The Return!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom! Studios. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers history is being made with the amazing team of Amy Jo, Matt, Nico, Francesco, and Ed and we are so excited for everyone to experience their fresh reimagining of the characters we all know and love!"

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (C

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC238622

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Dan Mora

In an alternate universe, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers finally defeated Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, but at a terrible cost… In the wake of tragedy, the team went their separate ways.

22 years later, the long-disbanded team reunites to mourn the losses of beloved friends, but Zack and Billy have some unexpected information to share-Jason, the Red Ranger, has been operating as a lone vigilante, and has since disappeared. Will the remaining Rangers be able to track him down, especially with a mysterious figure in pursuit? Written by actress, screenwriter, and director Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger herself, along with rising star co-writer Matt Hotson (Titans) and renowned artist Nico Leon (Spider-Man, Catwoman), fans can experience something unlike anything they ever have before in the Power Rangers universe, in TV or comics!In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 Final Orders Due: Feb 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99

