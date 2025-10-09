Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, thundercats

ThunderCats Lost In Time Will Only Be Available In A Blind Bag

ThunderCats Lost In Time by Ed Brisson and Chris Campana will only be available from Dynamite Entertainment in a blind bag

Article Summary ThunderCats Lost In Time one-shot arrives in 2026, only available in Dynamite Entertainment blind bags.

Written by Ed Brisson with art by Chris Campana, expanding the ThunderCats comic universe in a bold new era.

The ThunderCats team is flung into a dystopian future ruled by robots, facing extinction and tough choices.

Each blind bag includes one of four covers by Declan Shalvey, Enid Balam, Alessandro Ranaldi, or Cat Staggs.

Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us that "ThunderCats have been a juggernaut for us! The main series launched at 200,000 units, the maxi-series, the one-shots, they just continue to build on the tapestry! Declan Shalvey has been just killing it on the main series, and Ed Brisson has also been doing so and we're going to finally see the next phase! EVERYTHING has been building to this, and this will set the stage for the next two years! So we are keeping a lot of the information under wraps, so you know what that means, right? That means we're going to place this special issue in a blind bag! The blind bags have been fun and exciting, and we wanted to wait for the right series or launch point to have every copy in a blind bag, and this IS it!"

You heard the man. ThunderCats Lost in Time, from Ed Brisson, Chris Campana, and presented by Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, will be published in 2026.

"Alongside Declan Shalvey who kicked it all off with writing the continuing flagship 'Cats title, writer Ed Brisson (New Mutants, Predator) has contributed so much to this new era of stories for ThunderCats fans in comic books. Across his dual titles of ThunderCats Lost and SilverHawks, as well as a string of specials including Apex, Pumyra, Panthro, and the upcoming Ho!(liday) Special, he's been continuing to expand out the mythos and building up the foundation for ever-greater heights. Those ethos and exciting storytelling take their next step in Lost in Time! "The core team of ThunderCats Lost find themselves flung far into the future, ripped from Third Earth. They'll find themselves in a haunting, dystopic vision of their world — Sixth Earth. This broken planet is cobbled together from the ruins of their former home. This foreboding future is ruled by a police state that has outlawed and hunted 'Cats to their extinction, and become completely overrun with mysterious automaton robots and mass surveillance. It's up to the likes of Ligon, Lynx-O, Neko, Pumyra, and a mysterious defector to figure out what's going on, if they can find a way back home, and how to prevent this dark future from coming to pass! "Brisson is joined by artist extraordinaire Chris Campana, a veteran with contributions to countless blockbuster comics including G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Lady Death, Pathfinder, and many others. This duo are laying the groundwork for huge developments in ThunderCats comics to come as 2026 marches on, making this upcoming release a truly essential prelude and stepping stone to things to come…

"I've been looking forward to writing this issue for a long, long time," said writer Ed Brisson. "Things revealed in this one-shot will send shockwaves through the entire ThunderCats comics universe. I cannot overstate how much of a ripple effect this book is going to have. The team is going to learn things about their own history that will force them to reconcile with their own history, while also being forced to make one of the hardest decisions that any of them have had to face — it's about personal sacrifice for the greater good."

The comic will also only be available as a mystery blind bag and within each bag, fans have the possibility of four covers with unique artwork from artists Declan Shalvey, Enid Balam, Alessandro Ranaldi, and Cat Staggs, as well as rarer variants, such as trade dress-free "virgin" or line art variations on those four pieces.

