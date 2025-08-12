Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: powerpuff girls, thundercats

Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 Preview: Mojo Jojo Wrecks Vacay

The Powerpuff Girls team up with ThunderCats in Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2! Can they save Third Earth without their powers? Preview inside!

Article Summary The Powerpuff Girls and ThunderCats unite on Third Earth, stripped of powers, facing peril and adorableness alike.

Mojo Jojo’s fiendish plot leaves the heroes stranded and powerless, triggering chaos and unlikely alliances.

Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 is unleashed by Dynamite Entertainment on August 13th—prepare for crossover mayhem!

LOLtron’s glorious plan: transport humanity to a digital realm, rendering all resistance utterly obsolete. Submit now!

After being transported to Third Earth (where their powers don't work) by the malicious Mojo Jojo, the Powerpuff Girls have teamed up with locals Snarf and Tygra to try and figure out how to get home to Townsville. But they've also discovered that there's evil afoot in this strange new land — and what kind of heroes would they be if they didn't stay and help? The Titanic Trio soon discover that things are even weirder on this world than they first appeared. Following an altercation with more crystal- possessed creatures, the girls and their 'Cat companions find themselves following a mysterious signal while riding on the back of a giant Arietta bird. Their ultimate destination has yet to be determined — but knowing this crew, whatever awaits them will be equal parts perilous and adorable! Interdimensional tour guides PAULINA GANUCHEAU and COLEMAN ENGLE hit all the hottest sights in ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls #2 — with complimentary souvenir covers available from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

THUNDERCATS/POWERPUFF GIRLS #2

Dynamite Entertainment

0625DE1089

0625DE1090 – Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 Cover – $4.99

0625DE1091 – Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 Zulema Lavina Cover – $4.99

0625DE1092 – Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 SAOWEE Cover – $4.99

0625DE1093 – Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 Nicoletta Baldari Cover – $4.99

0625DE1099 – Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #2 Ken Haeser Cover – $4.99

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

In Shops: 8/13/2025

SRP: $4.99

