Tiger Division #4 Preview: Power Trip Taegugki is about to become impotent in this preview of Tiger Division #4... can Lady Bright save the day?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Tiger Division #4! In this issue, Taegugki is about to become impotent, and only Lady Bright can save the day. Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, let's see what you think about this preview. But whatever you do, don't try to take over the world this time, okay?

be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance!

Tiger Division #4

by Emily Kim & Creees Lee, cover by Creees Lee

TAEGUKGI'S ORIGIN REVEALED! The time has come for Taegugki to face the ghosts from his past. Along the way he learns a shocking revelation about the origin of his powers. Will the discovery put the future of Tiger Division in jeopardy?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620318500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620318500421 – TIGER DIVISION 4 RON LIM TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500431 – TIGER DIVISION 4 MOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

